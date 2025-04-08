Auric 1H CRT EA

Professional Candle Range Theory Trading System

This is NOT another grid/martingale EA. AURIC GAK implements the complete Candle Range Theory Trading methodology with institutional precision, including advanced concepts that most traders struggle to execute manually.

✨ Core ICT Methodology Features

🔷 Candle Range Theory (CRT)

Multiple session models: Hourly CRT, London/NY Sessions, Asian/London, 9AM Model, London Twilight

Automatic HTF candle range identification (1H, 4H, custom)

LTF sweep detection with intelligent range tracking

Dynamic extended range calculations (sweep-to-CRT)

🔷 Advanced Entry System

OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) zones with ICT precision

Automatic detection of Discount/Premium/Equilibrium zones

ICT pullback targeting (61.8%-78.6% Fibonacci levels)

Smart market vs limit order execution

Reverse trades capability for counter-trend opportunities

🔷 Multi-Pattern Reversal Confirmation

✅ Turtle Soup patterns

✅ Market Structure Shifts (MSS)

✅ Change in State of Delivery (CISD)

✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) & Inverted FVG

✅ Order Blocks with FVG confluence

✅ Breaker Blocks

✅ Balance Price Range (BPR)

✅ Volume Imbalance detection

🔷 HTF Key Level Validation Requires price to tap institutional key levels before trading

💼 Professional Risk Management

📊 Advanced Take Profit System

Single TP : For precise targets

: For precise targets Dual TP : Split positions (50/50 default, customizable)

: Split positions (50/50 default, customizable) Triple TP : Maximum profit scaling (50/30/20 default, customizable)

: Maximum profit scaling (50/30/20 default, customizable) Multiple Calculation Methods : Raw CRT Levels (50%, 100%, 150% of range) Fixed Risk:Reward (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, customizable) Multiplier-based with asset-specific optimization Custom percentage targeting

:

🛡️ Break-Even System

TP-based (move to BE when TP1 hits)

Range percentage-based

Risk:Reward achievement-based

Hybrid method (combines multiple triggers)

Session-aware dynamic buffers

Instrument-specific optimization (Forex, Indices, Gold, etc.)

⚙️ Intelligent Stop Loss

💰 Position Sizing

Risk percentage-based calculation

Fixed lot size option

Automatic margin validation

🚀 Advanced Features

🔄 Re-Entry Management

Configurable max trades per session

Time-delayed re-entry (prevents overtrading)

New candle requirement for re-entry

New extreme level requirement

MSS/CISD+FVG mandatory for re-entries

Distance-based filters

⏰ Time Management

Dual exhaustion system (candle count + time-based)

Auto-close at specific times

Friday close before weekend

Market open/close avoidance

Session-specific trading hours

📰 Advanced Filters

Spread filter with customizable limits

News filter (high/medium/low impact)

Equity protection (daily loss limit, profit target)

Minimum/maximum equity guards

🎨 Professional Interface

Enhanced Account Panel (balance, equity, P/L, positions)

CRT Session Panel (current setup, confirmations, levels)

Visual CRT level drawings

Real-time status updates

📈 Supported Instruments

Optimized for:

✅ Forex Major & Minor Pairs

✅ Gold (XAUUSD) with special handling

✅ US30 (Dow Jones)

✅ US500 (S&P 500)

✅ NAS100 (NASDAQ)

✅ UK100 (FTSE)

✅ DE30/GER40 (DAX)

✅ Cryptocurrencies

✅ Other CFDs and Indices

🎓 Perfect For

ICT Students : Automate what you learned from ICT mentorship

: Automate what you learned from ICT mentorship Busy Traders : Let the EA execute perfect ICT setups 24/7

: Let the EA execute perfect ICT setups 24/7 Professionals : Institutional-grade methodology with retail access

: Institutional-grade methodology with retail access Prop Traders: Risk-managed system suitable for funded accounts

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5 only

: MetaTrader 5 only Account Types : Netting and Hedging

: Netting and Hedging Minimum Balance : $100 recommended (depends on risk settings)

: $100 recommended (depends on risk settings) Timeframes : Works on any chart (uses internal timeframe settings)

: Works on any chart (uses internal timeframe settings) VPS Recommended: Yes, for 24/7 operation

📦 What You Get

Full EA with all features unlocked Detailed user manual (Send me a message) Pre-configured .set files for popular pairs (Send me a message) Video setup tutorial (coming soon) Priority email support Free updates for life (one-time purchase) or duration of subscription

🛠️ Easy Setup

Load EA on any chart Choose your CRT session type (Hourly only) Set your risk percentage (1-2% recommended) Select TP mode (Dual TP recommended for beginners) Enable break-even (TP-based recommended) Let it run!

No complicated settings required - works great with defaults, but fully customizable for advanced users.

⚠️ Important Notes

This EA requires understanding of ICT concepts because you choose your own entry model

Proper risk management is essential

Backtesting recommended before live use

VPS recommended for optimal performance

Works best with ECN/low-spread brokers

🏆 Developer Credentials

Created by Giribambe Aphrodite Karasira - Professional algorithmic trader and ICT methodology specialist with 5+ years experience automating institutional trading concepts.

📜 Legal Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not financial advice. Use proper risk management. Test thoroughly on demo before live trading.

