FingerprintCaptureScript

Fingerprint Capture Script (CSV)

This script creates a pattern “fingerprint” CSV from chart window by exporting the OHLC values of candles between two vertical lines.

What it does

  • Reads exactly two vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart
  • Uses them as start/end markers of the candle range
  • Exports the selected candles to a semicolon-separated CSV file in:

Terminal → Common → Files

How to use

  1. Open any chart and timeframe with the pattern visible in history.
  2. Place two vertical lines on the chart to mark the start and end of the desired pattern window.
  3. Run the script.
  4. Find the saved file in Terminal → Common → Files.

⚠️  Important: You must place exactly two vertical lines before running the script, otherwise it will stop with an error.

Output format

  • One candle per row:  Open;High;Low;Close
  • Values are written with 5 decimals
  • Export order is oldest → newest (chronological)

Example: 100.00000;101.00000;99.70000;100.80000 100.80000;100.90000;99.20000;99.50000

Intended workflow

This script is meant to generate fingerprint template CSV files for use with the utility EA:

Fingerprint Pattern Recognition (MQL5 Market)

The EA’s match results are intended to be reviewed and analyzed in the Patternica Desktop App (see the website listed in my Seller profile).

Inputs

  • InpFileName — Output CSV filename (saved to Terminal/Common/Files)
  • InpLineColor — Marker color (informational only; the script detects vertical lines on the chart)


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Manual Trading in Strategy Tester
Filip Dockal
Yardımcı programlar
Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 Strategy Tester This utility adds a clean on-chart dashboard  that lets you manually trade inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester  — ideal for discretionary backtesting, replay-style practice, and validating execution rules under realistic conditions. Instead of relying on the standard interface, you get a fast workflow to place and manage orders directly from the panel .   Features • Place Market orders  and Pending orders  from the dashboard   • Quickly
Fingerprint Pattern Recognition
Filip Dockal
Yardımcı programlar
Fingerprint Pattern Recognition Non‑trading utility for MetaTrader 5.    Load a “fingerprint” CSV template (OHLC), scan historical charts for similar price action, and export every match to a results CSV for later analysis and labeling. Includes a secondary formation detector (classic chart patterns) as a bonus feature. What this utility does Fingerprint Pattern Recognition helps you build datasets of recurring price action: - Fingerprint mode (primary) :     Compares recent closed candles
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt