FingerprintCaptureScript
- Utilità
- Filip Dockal
- Versione: 1.0
This script creates a pattern “fingerprint” CSV from chart window by exporting the OHLC values of candles between two vertical lines.
- Reads exactly two vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart
- Uses them as start/end markers of the candle range
- Exports the selected candles to a semicolon-separated CSV file in:
Terminal → Common → Files
- Open any chart and timeframe with the pattern visible in history.
- Place two vertical lines on the chart to mark the start and end of the desired pattern window.
- Run the script.
- Find the saved file in Terminal → Common → Files.
⚠️ Important: You must place exactly two vertical lines before running the script, otherwise it will stop with an error.
- One candle per row: Open;High;Low;Close
- Values are written with 5 decimals
- Export order is oldest → newest (chronological)
Example: 100.00000;101.00000;99.70000;100.80000 100.80000;100.90000;99.20000;99.50000
This script is meant to generate fingerprint template CSV files for use with the utility EA:
Fingerprint Pattern Recognition (MQL5 Market)
The EA’s match results are intended to be reviewed and analyzed in the Patternica Desktop App (see the website listed in my Seller profile).
- InpFileName — Output CSV filename (saved to Terminal/Common/Files)
- InpLineColor — Marker color (informational only; the script detects vertical lines on the chart)