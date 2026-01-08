Fingerprint Capture Script (CSV)

This script creates a pattern “fingerprint” CSV from chart window by exporting the OHLC values of candles between two vertical lines.

What it does

Reads exactly two vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart

vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart Uses them as start/end markers of the candle range

of the candle range Exports the selected candles to a semicolon-separated CSV file in:

Terminal → Common → Files

How to use

Open any chart and timeframe with the pattern visible in history. Place two vertical lines on the chart to mark the start and end of the desired pattern window. Run the script. Find the saved file in Terminal → Common → Files.

⚠️ Important: You must place exactly two vertical lines before running the script, otherwise it will stop with an error.

Output format

One candle per row: Open;High;Low;Close

Open;High;Low;Close Values are written with 5 decimals

Export order is oldest → newest (chronological)

Example: 100.00000;101.00000;99.70000;100.80000 100.80000;100.90000;99.20000;99.50000

Intended workflow

This script is meant to generate fingerprint template CSV files for use with the utility EA:

Fingerprint Pattern Recognition (MQL5 Market)

The EA’s match results are intended to be reviewed and analyzed in the Patternica Desktop App (see the website listed in my Seller profile).

Inputs

InpFileName — Output CSV filename (saved to Terminal/Common/Files)

— Output CSV filename (saved to Terminal/Common/Files) InpLineColor — Marker color (informational only; the script detects vertical lines on the chart)



