Trading Sessions Timer

Active Session Timer — Key Features

  • 🕒 Real-Time Session Status
    Instantly see which global trading sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) are active or inactive at any given time.

  • Start & End Countdown Timers
    Displays exact start and end times for each session, along with live countdowns to help you plan trades in advance.

  • 🌍 Local Time Zone Support
    Requires users to set their local time zone during installation for accurate and personalized session tracking across all broker servers.

  • 🔍 Size Multiplier (Zoom Control)
    Easily scale the panel up or down using a single Size Multiplier input—no need to adjust multiple settings individually.

  • 📅 Market Close Notification
    Notifies when the market is closed, helping you avoid placing trades during low liquidity or inactive hours.

  • 🎯 Built for All Traders
    Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, the Active Session Timer keeps you in perfect sync with the market's rhythm.


Önerilen ürünler
Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Yardımcı programlar
No Delay: Buy with "B", sell with "S", and close all orders with "C" – simple, fast, and directly on the chart. Additional Commands for Complete Control: "X" – Close a specific position (oldest or most recent). "T" - hotkey for trailing stop, adjusting stops to the low (for buys) or high (for sells) of the previous bar. "P" – Partial close, closing a percentage of the position (default 50%, configurable). "K" - Move the stop loss of all open positions to the breakeven (opening price) Risk Ma
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Uzman Danışmanlar
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Göstergeler
Trend çizgileri, forex ticaretinde en önemli teknik analiz aracıdır. Ne yazık ki, çoğu tüccar onları doğru şekilde çizmez. Otomatik Trend Çizgileri göstergesi, piyasaların trend hareketini görselleştirmenize yardımcı olan ciddi tüccarlar için profesyonel bir araçtır. İki tür Trend Çizgisi, Boğa Trend Çizgisi ve Ayı Trend Çizgisi vardır. Yükseliş trendinde, Forex trend çizgisi, fiyat hareketinin en düşük salınım noktalarından geçer. En az iki "en düşük düşük"ü birleştirmek, bir trend çizgisi o
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Yardımcı programlar
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Göstergeler
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Gann dynamic square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Draw Agent, tüm grafik analizlerinizi, karalamalarınızı, notlarınızı ve daha fazlasını oluşturmanız ve yönetmeniz için güzel ve yenilikçi bir yol olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu araç, grafik alanını bir kara tahta olarak ele almak ve elle çizmek için serbest çizim yöntemi sağlar. Bu Serbest Çizim aracı, tablodaki olayları işaretlemek veya vurgulamak için MT4/MT5 tablolarına çizim yapmanızı sağlar. Elliott dalgalarını elle çizmek, çizelgede çizgiler çizmek veya çizelgenizdeki fikirleri göstermek istiy
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5 The   All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5   is a comprehensive tool developed to detect and illustrate a wide range of harmonic chart patterns on the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. This indicator evaluates pivot formations and price movement behavior to automatically map out formations such as the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, along with numerous standard and nonstandard harmonic setups on the chart. Beyond the traditional patterns, the scanner is also capable
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
EZT Future Candles
Tibor Rituper
Göstergeler
The indicator predict the future candles direction, by scanning past candle movement. Based on the principal: “ The history repeat itself”. Programmed according to Kendall Correlation. In the settings menu, different scanning options are available. When the indicator find a match, start painting future candles from the current candle to the right, also from the current candle to the left as well, showing you the candle pattern what the actual signal is based on. The left side candle are optiona
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Trend ML
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Trend ML entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. A simple and conve
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer: Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left anchor point to y
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Precision Indicator
Kian Guan Lok
Göstergeler
Elite Market Precision Indicator: Outsmart Institutional Manipulation with Fibonacci & Pivot Synergy The Institutional Trap: Why Most Traders Fail The financial markets are a battlefield where institutional traders manipulate price action to create false breakouts, liquidity hunts, and engineered reversals. Most retail traders fall victim to these deceptive moves, leading to emotional trading, fake signals, and capital losses. The Solution: Precision Trading with Fibonacci, Pivot Points & Candle
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Göstergeler
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Göstergeler
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Göstergeler
️ Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC)   is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframe
FREE
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Göstergeler
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
ShiftedPriceDensity
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
ShiftedPriceDensity   — Professional Price Density Indicator with Shifted Historical Levels Input parameters Depth 100 Starting depth   TopLevelsToShow 1 Levels in each set   NumberOfShifts 10 Number of sets   ShiftSpacing 20 Shift step between sets   PriceStep 0.0001 Minimum price difference between levels   PriceSource PRICE_CLOSE Source price type   LevelColor clrDodgerBlue Level line color   LevelWidth 2 Level line thickness   Prefix "" Object prefix for naming   ShiftedPriceDensity   is an
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
LastStand type11 Rocket
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Key Features:   Advanced Pivot-Point Strategy Automatic detection of daily Pivot Points Strategic entry using S1/S2/S3 and R1/R2/R3 levels Instant placement of BuyStop/SellStop orders on breakout confirmation   Auto-Spacing Entry System Intelligent order spacing algorithm prevents cluster entries Customizable distance parameters   Smart Risk Management Auto MM: Progressive lot sizing based on account equity growth Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to nearest pivot levels DD Filter: Rea
LastStand Type3 TheWinner
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is based on ForexMiracle System (MA,BB,MACD,ADX,STO). Follow the trend...no Martingale.. . need technical analysis skill Input Parameters :  - Magics = 1234; - Lots = 0.01;   - maxStopLevel = 700; - autoTPbyATR = true; - TP = 100; - autoSLbyBollinger = true; - SL = 50; - trailingStop = 0; - CutByEngulf = true; - Friday_Rest = true; - Indicator_Setting = "| ^_^ | ^3^ | ^v^ |"; - MAmega_Setting = "----------------------------"; - MA_Setting = "----------------------------"; - B
Spike detector x
Juvencio Sergio Dava
Göstergeler
SPIKE DETECTOR X Detecte Oportunidades com Precisão e Agilidade! O   SPIKE DETECTOR X   é uma ferramenta inteligente e eficaz desenvolvida para traders que buscam aproveitar movimentos bruscos de preço ( spikes ) no mercado. Com alertas em tempo real e gestão de risco integrada, este indicador ajuda você a entrar e sair de operações com confiança. PRINCIPAIS RECURSOS:  Sinais baseados em RSI e volatilidade (ATR)  Alertas personalizáveis ​​(Email, Push, Som)  Gestão de risco automática (TP,
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Göstergeler
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (193)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (557)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (108)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $70 kopya: 18 /20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (88)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT5 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 5 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight – Akıllı Yatırım Burada Başlıyor Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı – Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler – saniyeler içinde, hiç manuel grafik taraması yapmadan analiz edebileceğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight , gösterge verilerini uygulanabilir ticaret zekasına dönüştüren, yapay zekaya hazır bir dışa aktarma aracıdır. Artık tahminlere ve görsel karmaşaya zaman harcamak istemeyen yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiştir; tüm piyasanın anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında s
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt