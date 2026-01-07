Smart Levels Spikes

1. Position Sizing & Risk Management

Intelligent Capital Allocation System

  • Flexible Lot Options: Choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic auto-sizing

  • Auto-Lot Configuration: Calculate position size based on account equity or balance

  • Risk Multiplier: Fine-tune exposure with percentage-based risk adjustment

  • Trade Direction Control: Enable/disable buy and sell signals independently

Professional traders will appreciate the granular control over position sizing while beginners benefit from automated risk calculations.

2. Advanced Order Distance Management

Precision Order Placement Technology

  • Buy Stop Distance Control: Set minimum spacing between buy stop orders

  • Sell Stop Distance Control: Define separation between sell stop orders

  • Buy-Sell Distance Management: Control minimum distance between opposing orders

  • Multi-Layer Distance Checking: Prevents order clustering and optimizes entries

This unique feature prevents overtrading and ensures optimal order distribution across price levels.

3. Trading Parameters & Strategy Settings

Core Strategy Configuration

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set precise risk-reward ratios in points

  • Trailing Stop System: Protect profits with adjustable trailing parameters

  • Timeframe Flexibility: Works on any timeframe including current chart period

  • Bars Analysis: Customizable lookback period for level identification

  • Order Expiration: Automatic order cancellation after specified hours

Customizable parameters allow adaptation to any market condition and trading style.

4. Smart Cooldown System

Intelligent Market Cycle Management

  • Post-Trade Cooldown: Prevent immediate re-entry after position closure

  • Candle-Based Waiting Period: Measures time in completed bars, not minutes

  • Adjustable Duration: Set cooldown length from 0 (disabled) to any number of candles

  • Cycle Awareness: Respects market rhythms and prevents overtrading

This innovative feature helps avoid whipsaws and reduces emotional trading decisions.

5. Signal Generation & Filtering

Sophisticated Market Analysis

  • Range Detection: Automatically identifies recent high/low levels

  • Breakout Direction: Toggle between breakout or bounce strategies

  • Signal Reversal: Option to reverse trading signals for counter-trend strategies

  • Position Validation: Checks existing positions before placing new orders

Combines technical analysis with practical trading logic for reliable signal generation.

Key Features & Benefits

Intelligent Level Detection

  • Dynamic Range Calculation: Continuously updates support/resistance levels

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Works across all timeframes for flexibility

  • Adaptive Strategy: Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions

Advanced Order Management

  • Maximum Order Limit: Prevents over-trading with configurable limits

  • Distance Enforcement: Ensures optimal order spacing for better risk distribution

  • Automatic Cleanup: Expired orders are automatically removed

  • Magic Number Isolation: Easy identification and management of EA trades

Sophisticated Risk Control

  • Trailing Stop Protection: Locks in profits while giving trades room to breathe

  • Stop Level Compliance: Automatically adjusts orders to meet broker requirements

  • Multi-Position Safety: Prevents simultaneous same-direction entries

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT5 brokers' requirements

Market Cycle Awareness

  • Cooldown Intelligence: Recognizes when to stay out of the market

  • Position Tracking: Monitors all EA-managed positions in real-time

  • Performance Optimization: Reduces drawdown through strategic waiting periods

Professional Execution

  • CTrade Integration: Utilizes MQL5's native trading class for reliable execution

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive error management with detailed logging

  • Price Normalization: Ensures all orders meet broker precision requirements

  • Real-Time Updates: Continuous market monitoring and adjustment

Technical Excellence

Robust Architecture

  • Efficient Memory Management: Minimal resource consumption

  • Stable Performance: Designed for 24/7 operation without slowdowns

  • Clean Code Structure: Well-organized, commented, and maintainable

  • MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications

Smart Algorithm Design

  • Multi-Distance Algorithm: Unique approach to order placement

  • Dynamic Level Calculation: Adapts to changing market volatility

  • Intelligent Filtering: Multiple validation layers for reliable signals

  • Real-Time Adjustment: Continuous parameter optimization

User Experience

  • Easy Configuration: Straightforward input parameters

  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed print statements for debugging

  • Visual Feedback: Clear terminal output for monitoring

  • Minimal Maintenance: Set-and-forget operation once configured

Trading Strategy Explained

How It Works

  1. Level Identification: The EA analyzes the specified number of bars to find recent highs and lows

  2. Order Placement: Places pending orders (stop or limit) at detected levels

  3. Distance Management: Ensures proper spacing between all orders

  4. Breakout Capture: Waits for price to trigger orders and capture momentum

  5. Profit Management: Applies trailing stops to maximize winning trades

Market Conditions

  • Ranging Markets: Excellent performance during consolidation phases

  • Trending Markets: Captures breakouts from consolidation ranges

  • Volatile Markets: Adjustable parameters accommodate different volatility levels

  • All Timeframes: Scalable from scalping to swing trading timeframes

Why Choose Smart Levels Breakouts EA?

For Systematic Traders

  • Rule-Based Approach: Eliminates emotional decision making

  • Consistent Execution: Same logic applied to every trade

  • Backtestable Strategy: Clear, logical rules suitable for optimization

  • Risk Management First: Capital preservation is built into the design

For Busy Professionals

  • 24/7 Operation: Never misses trading opportunities

  • Minimal Monitoring Required: Automated management of all positions

  • Detailed Reporting: Comprehensive logs for performance review

  • Reliable Execution: Professional-grade order management

For All Experience Levels

  • Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup with sensible defaults

  • Advanced Customization: Extensive parameters for experienced traders

  • Educational Value: Learn about breakout strategies through observation

  • Risk-Aware Design: Built-in protections for capital preservation

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account: Any MT5 account (Supports both demo and live trading)

  • Minimum Deposit: Flexible based on position sizing settings

  • Symbols: Best performance on major Forex pairs, works with all symbols

  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation (but not required)

Support & Updates

  • Complete Documentation: Detailed setup and configuration guide included

  • Regular Updates: Continuous improvement based on user feedback

  • Market Support: Direct support through MQL5 market system

  • Community Access: Join other users for strategy discussion and optimization

Risk Disclaimer & Best Practices

  • Start with Demo: Always test thoroughly in demo before live trading

  • Proper Capitalization: Ensure sufficient account balance for selected risk settings

  • Market Awareness: Understand that all trading involves risk of loss

  • Continuous Monitoring: Regularly review performance and adjust as needed


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Smart Flow Light
Muhammad Akhtar
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Flow Light -  Trading Assistant Core Selling Points Smart Interval Trading   - Automated buy/sell execution with configurable millisecond intervals Visual Dashboard   - Clean, professional control panel with real-time P&L display One-Click Operations   - Instant BUY/SELL/STOP/CLOSE ALL functionality Risk Management   - Built-in lot size validation and position monitoring Key Features   Intuitive Interface   - Professional dashboard with title banner and organized controls   Preci
FREE
Smart Flow Pro
Muhammad Akhtar
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Flow Pro - Trading Dashboard Core Features Dual Trading Modes Manual-Assisted Trading : Instant BUY/SELL buttons with configurable interval trading Time-Based Automation : Schedule trades at specific times with GMT offset adjustment Smart Time Management Real-time GMT Clock   with adjustable timezone offset Visual Countdown Timer   showing hours:minutes:seconds to next trade Automatic Daily Reset   with session management Color-coded countdown   (White > Yellow > Red as time approa
FREE
Smart Trading Board
Muhammad Akhtar
Yardımcı programlar
1. Trading Settings Section Core Configuration for Your Trading Strategy Default Lot Size : Set your preferred trade volume with precision Magic Number : Isolate EA trades for easy identification and management Trade Comment : Customize order comments for better trade tracking Multiple Orders Control : Toggle between single or multiple simultaneous positions Maximum Orders Limit : Prevent over-trading with configurable order limits Perfect for traders who want complete control over their trading
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt