Super Trend Indicator MT4

MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify market direction, trend reversals, and high-probability buy & sell opportunities with clear visual signals and alerts.

The indicator is based on an adaptive SuperTrend algorithm, enhanced with volatility analysis and multi-timeframe confirmation, helping traders stay on the right side of the market with confidence.

Key Features

Accurate SuperTrend Logic
Automatically detects bullish and bearish trends based on price and volatility.

Clear Buy & Sell Arrow Signals
Non-repainting arrows appear only after candle close, reducing false signals.

Dynamic Trend Lines
Trend lines automatically adjust to changing market volatility.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Table (MTF)
Instant overview of trend direction across multiple timeframes on one chart.

Advanced Alerts System

  • Popup alerts

  • Email alerts

  • Push notifications (MT4 mobile)

Non-Repainting Indicator
Signals are confirmed only on closed candles.

Fully Customizable
Adjust sensitivity, colors, arrows, alerts, and displayed timeframes.

Fast & Lightweight
Optimized for smooth performance on all MT4 brokers and symbols.

Trading Logic

Buy Signal

  • SuperTrend changes to bullish

  • Buy arrow appears after candle close

  • Trend confirmation from higher timeframes recommended

Sell Signal

  • SuperTrend changes to bearish

  • Sell arrow appears after candle close

  • Use MTF table for additional confirmation

 Works best with proper risk management and basic price action confirmation.

Input Parameters

  • Trend Sensitivity

  • Bullish & Bearish Colors

  • Arrow Display (On / Off)

  • Alert Settings (Popup / Email / Push)

  • Multi-Timeframe Table Options

 Suitable Markets

✔ Forex
✔ Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Indices
✔ Crypto CFDs
✔ All Timeframes (M1 – MN1)

Why MT4 Super Trend Indicator?

This indicator is built for traders who want clean charts, reliable trend signals, and professional-level usability without unnecessary complexity.


