AvwapBandsRiskEA – Professional AVWAP Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

AvwapBandsRiskEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) and enhanced by automatic detection of significant price extremes (High / Low) to dynamically adapt to current market structure.

The EA combines statistically relevant price levels, limit-based entries, and strict risk management, without using Martingale, Grid, or aggressive position scaling techniques.

🔹 Core Concept & Trading Approach

AvwapBandsRiskEA follows a structure- and level-based trading approach:

Price statistically oscillates around a fair value (VWAP)

Deviations from VWAP provide potential mean-reversion or pullback setups

The AVWAP anchor is defined not only by time, but also by market-driven price extremes

This allows the EA to adapt dynamically to trending, ranging, and volatile market conditions.

🔹 Automatic Extreme Price Detection (Key Feature)

AvwapBandsRiskEA automatically identifies the most relevant price extreme within the observed session and uses it as the effective AVWAP anchor.

How it works:

Analysis of all price data since the session start

Automatic identification of: the highest high (for short-oriented logic) the lowest low (for long-oriented logic)

Dynamic relocation of the AVWAP anchor to this extreme

Recalculation of: VWAP deviation bands entry levels



👉 Benefit:

The EA adapts to real market structure, instead of relying on a static anchor point.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with daily reset

✅ Automatic detection of price extremes (High / Low)

✅ Dynamic AVWAP anchoring based on market structure

✅ VWAP deviation bands (standard deviation or percentage)

✅ Limit orders at statistically relevant price zones

✅ Automatic order updates when levels change

✅ Risk-based position sizing (% of account equity)

✅ Fixed stop-loss and take-profit logic

✅ Cooldown periods after trades or anchor changes

✅ Optional closing and deletion of all trades at session end

✅ Visual display of all levels directly on the chart

✅ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester

🔹 Risk Management

Position size is calculated exclusively based on risk percentage

No averaging down, no grid, no Martingale logic

Maximum one active position at a time

Clear and reproducible trading rules

➡ Designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency.

🔹 Supported Markets & Timeframes

Markets:

Forex (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Indices (e.g. US30, NAS100, DAX)

Gold (XAUUSD)

Other liquid MT5 instruments

Recommended timeframes:

M1 – M5 (depending on market and volatility)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders focused on VWAP / AVWAP-based strategies

✔ Traders who prefer structured level-based setups

✔ Prop firm traders

✔ Traders looking to automate manual VWAP trading

❌ Not suitable for:

Martingale or grid tradin

🔹 Important Notes

Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results.

Thorough testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on demo accounts is strongly recommended before live use.

Optimal settings depend on the traded symbol and timeframe.

Bar-close logic: This Expert Advisor operates on a bar close basis. This means that the AVWAP and all related levels/bands become active and are updated only after a candle has closed. During an open candle, calculations and visual updates may appear delayed until the bar is completed.

🔹 Support & Ongoing Development