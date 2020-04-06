AvwapBandsRiskEA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nils Marius Rauschert
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
AvwapBandsRiskEA – Professional AVWAP Trading Expert Advisor for MT5
AvwapBandsRiskEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) and enhanced by automatic detection of significant price extremes (High / Low) to dynamically adapt to current market structure.
The EA combines statistically relevant price levels, limit-based entries, and strict risk management, without using Martingale, Grid, or aggressive position scaling techniques.
🔹 Core Concept & Trading Approach
AvwapBandsRiskEA follows a structure- and level-based trading approach:
-
Price statistically oscillates around a fair value (VWAP)
-
Deviations from VWAP provide potential mean-reversion or pullback setups
-
The AVWAP anchor is defined not only by time, but also by market-driven price extremes
This allows the EA to adapt dynamically to trending, ranging, and volatile market conditions.
🔹 Automatic Extreme Price Detection (Key Feature)
AvwapBandsRiskEA automatically identifies the most relevant price extreme within the observed session and uses it as the effective AVWAP anchor.
How it works:
-
Analysis of all price data since the session start
-
Automatic identification of:
-
the highest high (for short-oriented logic)
-
the lowest low (for long-oriented logic)
-
-
Dynamic relocation of the AVWAP anchor to this extreme
-
Recalculation of:
-
VWAP
-
deviation bands
-
entry levels
-
👉 Benefit:
The EA adapts to real market structure, instead of relying on a static anchor point.
🔹 Key Features
-
✅ Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with daily reset
-
✅ Automatic detection of price extremes (High / Low)
-
✅ Dynamic AVWAP anchoring based on market structure
-
✅ VWAP deviation bands (standard deviation or percentage)
-
✅ Limit orders at statistically relevant price zones
-
✅ Automatic order updates when levels change
-
✅ Risk-based position sizing (% of account equity)
-
✅ Fixed stop-loss and take-profit logic
-
✅ Cooldown periods after trades or anchor changes
-
✅ Optional closing and deletion of all trades at session end
-
✅ Visual display of all levels directly on the chart
-
✅ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester
🔹 Risk Management
-
Position size is calculated exclusively based on risk percentage
-
No averaging down, no grid, no Martingale logic
-
Maximum one active position at a time
-
Clear and reproducible trading rules
➡ Designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency.
🔹 Supported Markets & Timeframes
Markets:
-
Forex (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD)
-
Indices (e.g. US30, NAS100, DAX)
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Other liquid MT5 instruments
Recommended timeframes:
-
M1 – M5 (depending on market and volatility)
🔹 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Traders focused on VWAP / AVWAP-based strategies
✔ Traders who prefer structured level-based setups
✔ Prop firm traders
✔ Traders looking to automate manual VWAP trading
❌ Not suitable for:
-
Martingale or grid tradin
🔹 Important Notes
-
Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Thorough testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on demo accounts is strongly recommended before live use.
-
Optimal settings depend on the traded symbol and timeframe.
-
Bar-close logic: This Expert Advisor operates on a bar close basis. This means that the AVWAP and all related levels/bands become active and are updated only after a candle has closed. During an open candle, calculations and visual updates may appear delayed until the bar is completed.
🔹 Support & Ongoing Development
-
Regular updates and optimizations
-
Technical support via MQL5 messaging
-
Long-term development and improvements planned