AvwapBandsRiskEA

AvwapBandsRiskEA – Professional AVWAP Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

AvwapBandsRiskEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) and enhanced by automatic detection of significant price extremes (High / Low) to dynamically adapt to current market structure.

The EA combines statistically relevant price levels, limit-based entries, and strict risk management, without using Martingale, Grid, or aggressive position scaling techniques.

🔹 Core Concept & Trading Approach

AvwapBandsRiskEA follows a structure- and level-based trading approach:

  • Price statistically oscillates around a fair value (VWAP)

  • Deviations from VWAP provide potential mean-reversion or pullback setups

  • The AVWAP anchor is defined not only by time, but also by market-driven price extremes

This allows the EA to adapt dynamically to trending, ranging, and volatile market conditions.

🔹 Automatic Extreme Price Detection (Key Feature)

AvwapBandsRiskEA automatically identifies the most relevant price extreme within the observed session and uses it as the effective AVWAP anchor.

How it works:

  • Analysis of all price data since the session start

  • Automatic identification of:

    • the highest high (for short-oriented logic)

    • the lowest low (for long-oriented logic)

  • Dynamic relocation of the AVWAP anchor to this extreme

  • Recalculation of:

    • VWAP

    • deviation bands

    • entry levels

👉 Benefit:
The EA adapts to real market structure, instead of relying on a static anchor point.

🔹 Key Features

  • ✅ Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with daily reset

  • Automatic detection of price extremes (High / Low)

  • ✅ Dynamic AVWAP anchoring based on market structure

  • ✅ VWAP deviation bands (standard deviation or percentage)

  • ✅ Limit orders at statistically relevant price zones

  • ✅ Automatic order updates when levels change

  • ✅ Risk-based position sizing (% of account equity)

  • ✅ Fixed stop-loss and take-profit logic

  • ✅ Cooldown periods after trades or anchor changes

  • ✅ Optional closing and deletion of all trades at session end

  • ✅ Visual display of all levels directly on the chart

  • ✅ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester

🔹 Risk Management

  • Position size is calculated exclusively based on risk percentage

  • No averaging down, no grid, no Martingale logic

  • Maximum one active position at a time

  • Clear and reproducible trading rules

➡ Designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency.

🔹 Supported Markets & Timeframes

Markets:

  • Forex (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD)

  • Indices (e.g. US30, NAS100, DAX)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Other liquid MT5 instruments

Recommended timeframes:

  • M1 – M5 (depending on market and volatility)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders focused on VWAP / AVWAP-based strategies
✔ Traders who prefer structured level-based setups
✔ Prop firm traders 
✔ Traders looking to automate manual VWAP trading

❌ Not suitable for:

  • Martingale or grid tradin

🔹 Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Thorough testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on demo accounts is strongly recommended before live use.

  • Optimal settings depend on the traded symbol and timeframe.

  • Bar-close logic: This Expert Advisor operates on a bar close basis. This means that the AVWAP and all related levels/bands become active and are updated only after a candle has closed. During an open candle, calculations and visual updates may appear delayed until the bar is completed.


🔹 Support & Ongoing Development

  • Regular updates and optimizations

  • Technical support via MQL5 messaging

  • Long-term development and improvements planned


