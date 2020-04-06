AvwapBandsRiskEA

AvwapBandsRiskEA – Professional AVWAP Trading Expert Advisor for MT5

AvwapBandsRiskEA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) and enhanced by automatic detection of significant price extremes (High / Low) to dynamically adapt to current market structure.

The EA combines statistically relevant price levels, limit-based entries, and strict risk management, without using Martingale, Grid, or aggressive position scaling techniques.

🔹 Core Concept & Trading Approach

AvwapBandsRiskEA follows a structure- and level-based trading approach:

  • Price statistically oscillates around a fair value (VWAP)

  • Deviations from VWAP provide potential mean-reversion or pullback setups

  • The AVWAP anchor is defined not only by time, but also by market-driven price extremes

This allows the EA to adapt dynamically to trending, ranging, and volatile market conditions.

🔹 Automatic Extreme Price Detection (Key Feature)

AvwapBandsRiskEA automatically identifies the most relevant price extreme within the observed session and uses it as the effective AVWAP anchor.

How it works:

  • Analysis of all price data since the session start

  • Automatic identification of:

    • the highest high (for short-oriented logic)

    • the lowest low (for long-oriented logic)

  • Dynamic relocation of the AVWAP anchor to this extreme

  • Recalculation of:

    • VWAP

    • deviation bands

    • entry levels

👉 Benefit:
The EA adapts to real market structure, instead of relying on a static anchor point.

🔹 Key Features

  • ✅ Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with daily reset

  • Automatic detection of price extremes (High / Low)

  • ✅ Dynamic AVWAP anchoring based on market structure

  • ✅ VWAP deviation bands (standard deviation or percentage)

  • ✅ Limit orders at statistically relevant price zones

  • ✅ Automatic order updates when levels change

  • ✅ Risk-based position sizing (% of account equity)

  • ✅ Fixed stop-loss and take-profit logic

  • ✅ Cooldown periods after trades or anchor changes

  • ✅ Optional closing and deletion of all trades at session end

  • ✅ Visual display of all levels directly on the chart

  • ✅ Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester

🔹 Risk Management

  • Position size is calculated exclusively based on risk percentage

  • No averaging down, no grid, no Martingale logic

  • Maximum one active position at a time

  • Clear and reproducible trading rules

➡ Designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency.

🔹 Supported Markets & Timeframes

Markets:

  • Forex (e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD)

  • Indices (e.g. US30, NAS100, DAX)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Other liquid MT5 instruments

Recommended timeframes:

  • M1 – M5 (depending on market and volatility)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders focused on VWAP / AVWAP-based strategies
✔ Traders who prefer structured level-based setups
✔ Prop firm traders 
✔ Traders looking to automate manual VWAP trading

❌ Not suitable for:

  • Martingale or grid tradin

🔹 Important Notes

  • Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Thorough testing in the MT5 Strategy Tester and on demo accounts is strongly recommended before live use.

  • Optimal settings depend on the traded symbol and timeframe.

  • Bar-close logic: This Expert Advisor operates on a bar close basis. This means that the AVWAP and all related levels/bands become active and are updated only after a candle has closed. During an open candle, calculations and visual updates may appear delayed until the bar is completed.


🔹 Support & Ongoing Development

  • Regular updates and optimizations

  • Technical support via MQL5 messaging

  • Long-term development and improvements planned


Prodotti consigliati
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe. The system detects zones through conso
FREE
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
Experts
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Experts
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Experts
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
TrendTracer
Wei Jie
Experts
Okey！Let's begin. This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss. Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits. According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Specific Usage Steps: 1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com; 2. Load this
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Reversal Catcher
Nickolay Ustyantsev
Experts
Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Ti presentiamo l'Expert Advisor (EA) "No Marti No Party": l'epitome delle strategie di trading aggressive. Questo EA non è per i deboli di cuore, poiché funziona secondo un principio ad alto rischio e alta ricompensa che può portare a guadagni sostanziali o perdite significative. Il nome dice tutto: la strategia Martingale è al centro di questo EA. È progettato per raddoppiar
Real Miner MT5
M Ardiansyah
5 (2)
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
Aurifer Precision 100
Issam Kadhi
Experts
Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5 Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10% . Key Features: Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics. Dynamic risk management: adap
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
PriceFlow Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PriceAction EA - Professional Price Action Pattern Trading System Overview PriceAction EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to identify and trade high-probability price action patterns across multiple timeframes. Built for MetaTrader 5, this expert advisor combines classical technical analysis patterns with sophisticated risk management to deliver consistent trading performance in both trending and ranging markets. Core Trading Methodology The EA operates on a multi-timeframe
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System （Short description） AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP. （Full description） Overview TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing. The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for bot
NightWolf EA
Andrey Dubeiko
Experts
Il consulente "Night Wolf" è stato creato utilizzando un modello per prevedere le variazioni dei prezzi degli asset per il giorno successivo. Matematico Il modello si basa sulla valutazione delle probabilità della traiettoria di movimento dell'asset scambiato.  Il consulente può negoziare sia intraday che a medio termine. L'opzione desiderata è impostata nelle impostazioni. I parametri standard del consulente sono adatti per la negoziazione degli indici NASDAQ, SP 500 e DJ 30 (US100, US500 e
Kruger MT5
Harry Gunadi Permana
Experts
Kruger is a night scalper trading system for trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD. It is based on   Moving Average and Candlestick Pattern   to open trade. Every trade using stop loss and take profit. Kruger does not use any dangerous money management such as martingale, or grid so it can be used with minimum deposit as low as $100. The backtest result from 2015-January,2021 is showing a stable performance. Please see the screenshot below or please do backtest the EA. (Note : Past performance does not gua
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
Panoramica AMO AI è un Expert Advisor avanzato che utilizza un’architettura di rete neurale profonda a 7 livelli combinata con algoritmi di intelligenza artificiale per l’analisi automatizzata del trading. Il sistema elabora i dati di mercato attraverso più livelli analitici per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading basate su modelli tecnici e comportamento del mercato. Architettura Tecnica Rete Neurale: Architettura di deep learning a 7 livelli Motore AI: Sistema avanzato di riconosc
Universal MA EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna attivata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica di base dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione (averaging) . Tutte le operazion
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Dominanza Digitale su XAUUSD Segnale Live: Monitora le prestazioni in tempo reale qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: Ricevi l'expert Cryon X-9000 in regalo. Contattami per i dettagli. The Techno Deity è un sistema avanzato per l'oro che utilizza l'intuizione digitale per trovare squilibri di mercato e zone istituzionali, garantendo precisione e basso drawdown. Caratteristiche Liquidity Intelligence: Identifica flussi di ordini nascosti. Neural Trend Filter: Fi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (5)
Experts
META i9 – Motore di Trading Adattivo Quantistico  -  Riferimento Tecnico META i9 è un Expert Advisor completamente autonomo basato su un'architettura a tre livelli: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Con l’acquisto di META i9, ricevi META i7 gratuitamente! (Offerta limitata a una settimana) Mentre META i7 si basa su due reti neurali cooperative, META i9 va oltre: Le sue architetture neurali sono state ampliate e ottimizzate in
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione