Dynamic ATR Daily Exhaustion visual calculater

This lightweight MT4 indicator calculates and displays how far price has travelled today (in pips) from the daily open to its furthest extreme (high or low) — giving you a clear picture of true daily range exhaustion, not just current position.

Unlike traditional ATR-based tools that focus on close-to-close movement, this version measures maximum intraday excursion, making it ideal for volatility analysis, range exhaustion detection, and intraday risk management.

🔍 Key Features

  • 📏 Main Value: Maximum pips travelled today from the daily open (absolute move, regardless of direction).

  • 📈 ATR(14) in Pips: Displays current ATR value (14-period, Daily chart).

  • 📊 14-Day Average ATR: Shows smoothed baseline volatility for comparison.

  • 🔄 Dynamic Thresholds: Auto-adjusts “Normal / Caution / Stretched / Extreme” zones based on volatility ratio.

  • 🎨 Color Coding: Number color changes with exhaustion level (Neutral → Caution → Stretched → Extreme).

  • 📍 Compact Display: Bottom-right corner, right-aligned, evenly spaced, and fully customizable.

  • ⚙️ User Inputs: Font sizes, offsets, and spacing can be adjusted easily.

  • 💡 No lag, No repainting — values are updated in real-time using D1 data.

🧠 How It Works

  1. Reads D1 data ( Open , High , Low , ATR(14) ).

  2. Computes max move in pips from the daily open to either the highest or lowest price reached.

  3. Colors the number based on volatility-normalized thresholds, scaling with current vs. average ATR.

📊 Interpretation

Range vs ATR Color Meaning
< 70% ATR ⚪ Neutral Normal daily range
70–100% ATR 🟠 Caution Approaching full ATR range
100–150% ATR 🔴 Stretched Likely near exhaustion
>150% ATR 🔻 Extreme Overshoot beyond normal

🧭 Usage Tips

  • Combine with intraday support/resistance for identifying exhaustion zones.

  • Great for scalpers, range traders, and mean-reversion systems.

  • Works best when attached to any timeframe — it always references Daily data internally.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Timeframe: Any (uses D1 data)
Recommended Pair: Any FX pair
Performance: Lightweight, no history load needed


