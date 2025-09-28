Dynamic ATR Daily Exhaustion visual calculater
- Göstergeler
- Daniel Musango Nthale
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
📝 Description:
This lightweight MT4 indicator calculates and displays how far price has travelled today (in pips) from the daily open to its furthest extreme (high or low) — giving you a clear picture of true daily range exhaustion, not just current position.
Unlike traditional ATR-based tools that focus on close-to-close movement, this version measures maximum intraday excursion, making it ideal for volatility analysis, range exhaustion detection, and intraday risk management.
🔍 Key Features
-
📏 Main Value: Maximum pips travelled today from the daily open (absolute move, regardless of direction).
-
📈 ATR(14) in Pips: Displays current ATR value (14-period, Daily chart).
-
📊 14-Day Average ATR: Shows smoothed baseline volatility for comparison.
-
🔄 Dynamic Thresholds: Auto-adjusts “Normal / Caution / Stretched / Extreme” zones based on volatility ratio.
-
🎨 Color Coding: Number color changes with exhaustion level (Neutral → Caution → Stretched → Extreme).
-
📍 Compact Display: Bottom-right corner, right-aligned, evenly spaced, and fully customizable.
-
⚙️ User Inputs: Font sizes, offsets, and spacing can be adjusted easily.
-
💡 No lag, No repainting — values are updated in real-time using D1 data.
🧠 How It Works
-
Reads D1 data ( Open , High , Low , ATR(14) ).
-
Computes max move in pips from the daily open to either the highest or lowest price reached.
-
Colors the number based on volatility-normalized thresholds, scaling with current vs. average ATR.
📊 Interpretation
|Range vs ATR
|Color
|Meaning
|< 70% ATR
|⚪ Neutral
|Normal daily range
|70–100% ATR
|🟠 Caution
|Approaching full ATR range
|100–150% ATR
|🔴 Stretched
|Likely near exhaustion
|>150% ATR
|🔻 Extreme
|Overshoot beyond normal
🧭 Usage Tips
-
Combine with intraday support/resistance for identifying exhaustion zones.
-
Great for scalpers, range traders, and mean-reversion systems.
-
Works best when attached to any timeframe — it always references Daily data internally.
✅ Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
✅ Timeframe: Any (uses D1 data)
✅ Recommended Pair: Any FX pair
✅ Performance: Lightweight, no history load needed