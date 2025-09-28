Candle Time At Price With alerts

Candle Time At Price is a lightweight, smart, and visually elegant indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle right next to price — exactly where your eyes are focused. It’s designed for traders who value clean charting, precision, and zero distractions.

⏱ Real-Time Countdown — Displays the exact time left before the current candle closes.

📍 Price-Anchored Display — The timer moves with price, never floating or drifting away.

📏 Pixel-Perfect Alignment — Vertical and horizontal placement is stable across all zoom levels, with smooth transitions.

🔔 Smart Notifications — Optional alerts when the candle is about to close (customizable seconds), with pop-up, sound, or push.

⏩ Arrow & Timer Combo — A neat arrow (e.g., “< 00:15”) built into the same label for compact visual clarity.

🎯 Higher Timeframe Alerts — Notifications automatically activate only on M30 and above, ideal for swing or session traders.

🎨 Customizable Style — Set your preferred font, size, and colors, including urgent color when time runs low.

💡 Non-Lagging & Lightweight — Uses MT4 native objects; no chart redraws or flicker.