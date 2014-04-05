Symbol Positions Panel

Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5)


The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with all MT5 brokers, for both hedging and netting accounts.


Operation and configuration


The indicator reads symbols from SymbolsList (default: "XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD") and commissions from CommissionsList, handling up to 50 instruments with any names (for example: "XAUUSD", "GOLD", "BTCUSD", "GER30"), including broker suffixes. It calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap - commission) and displays labels with: symbol, value (green for profit, red for loss), position count (blue) and SL count (red). All positions, colors, fonts and panel corners are fully configurable. The toggle button saves its position and state to INI files, which allows synchronization across charts, sessions and MT5 restarts.


Perfect EA integration (optional)


The indicator can perfectly complement EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 or One Click B3 MT5 by displaying the same instruments from PanelSymbols with matching Commission_1–20 values. While such EAs manage TP/SL, trailing and button-based position closing, this indicator provides an instant overview of net profit and risk (SL count) across multiple instruments. It can also be used completely standalone, as a compact monitoring panel for open positions.


Additional features


The indicator automatically clears labels when it is disabled, so no graphical clutter remains on the chart. It is VPS-friendly and supports up to 50 symbols – you can add any instrument names (for example: "PLNUSD", "SP500m", "NQ100#"), which makes it a practical tool for monitoring multi-asset portfolios.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.





Önerilen ürünler
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Deep Momentum Analyzer
Nervada Emeule Adams
Göstergeler
Deep Momentum Analyzer is an AI-powered trend detection indicator that visualizes market momentum through an intuitive histogram display, helping traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with precision and clarity. Need Custom Indicators? I create tailored solutions for your trading strategy. Check out my other professional indicators or request a custom build. Check my profile! Overview The Deep Momentum Analyzer transforms complex market data into clear, actionable trading signal
FREE
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yellowstone FX: Ürün Açıklaması XAUUSD M15 grafiği için tasarlanmış kesin çözüm olan Yellowstone FX ile altın piyasasının ham ve öngörülebilir gücünden yararlanın. Piyasanın günlük karmaşasında tutarlılık bulamayan düzensiz çalışan EA'lardan (Uzman Danışmanlar) sıkıldınız mı? Yellowstone FX, bir doğa gücünün güvenilirliğiyle güçlü ticaret fırsatları püskürtecek şekilde, güvenilirlik temeli üzerine inşa edilmiştir. Yellowstone FX'in merkezinde, OpenAI ve Google Gemini ile doğrudan entegrasyon say
Crystal MTF Candle Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal MTF Candle Pro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Overview Crystal MTF Candle Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to provide direct visualization of higher timeframe candles on the current chart. The tool overlays selected higher timeframe candles with precise countdown timers, allowing traders to monitor live candle development without switching charts. This indicator is optimized for multi-timeframe (MTF) analysis, offering professional styling, custo
FREE
Nasdaq Future
Eslam Salman
Yardımcı programlar
Nasdaq Future is a Semi Automated Trading Expert.  How does it work ? Simply Identify a strong trend, Up trend on Nasdaq for Example.  Click Buy, the Expert will open 9 trades 1. Market Execution  3. Buy Stop at Higher prices distanced space 0.5X from eachother 5. Buy limits orders below the Market price distanced 1X What is X ? X is the distance between two orders, for example in nasdaq, recomended to use between 50-70 points.  Can I control X ? Yes, in the control panel there is
ZScore Correlation
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Göstergeler
Z-Score Korelasyonu , istatistik ve piyasa analizi ni birleştiren ve hem arbitraj hem de trend işlemleri için net sinyaller sunan güçlü bir araçtır. Ne yapar: İki varlık arasındaki dinamik korelasyonu ölçer (örnek: EURUSD x GBPUSD). İstatistiksel norm dışı sapmaları tespit etmek için Z-Score uygular. Varlıklar aşırı dekorele olduğunda arbitraj fırsatlarını belirler. İki parite arasındaki Z-Score kesişimi ile trend sinyalleri üretir. Avantajlar: İstatistiksel dönüşler ve trend doğrulama i
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Göstergeler
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Göstergeler
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
ELTRA Guardian EA
Aziz Maulidi Wimantara
Uzman Danışmanlar
Proven consistent performance — backtested from 2021 to 2025 with steady growth every week, month, and year. ELTRA Guardian EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines precise level-based entries with EMA trend filtering to deliver consistent performance in volatile gold markets. Key Features: Gold-Only Strategy: Specifically designed and tuned for XAU/USD. Fixed Price Levels: Executes trades only when price touches 4-point interv
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Yardımcı programlar
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Nodiurnal EA, ticaret stratejilerini optimize etmek ve dinamik döviz piyasasındaki performansı artırmak için son teknoloji makine öğrenimi teknolojisini kullanarak geliştirilmiş bir Forex robotudur. "Nodiurnal" terimi, tipik günlük (gündüz) ticaret saatleri boyunca değil, aynı zamanda standart olmayan dönemlerde de adaptasyon ve işlem yapma yeteneğini yansıtarak, döviz ticareti için sürekli ve adaptif bir yaklaşım sağlar. Ayarlar: Para Birimi Çifti üzerindeki varsayılan ayarlar: EURUSD H1. Öz
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için çıkarıcılar XAUUSD için Extractors, Altın (XAUUSD) ile işlem yaparken hassasiyete, kontrollü riske ve uyarlanabilir işlem mantığına önem veren yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır. İki gelişmiş yerleşik strateji ve beş esnek piyasa yaklaşım modunu bir araya getirerek, yatırımcılara sistemin farklı piyasa yapıları altında işlemleri nasıl yorumladığı, girdiği ve yönettiği üzerinde tam kontrol sağlar. Kapsamlı araştırma ve geliştirme üzerine inşa edil
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kazanç ve araştırma için araçlar. Alım satım sinyallerinin ve stratejisinin özü, yazarın fiyat tahmin kalıplarının oluşumuna yönelik algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Her enstrümana uygulanabilir! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 'a dayalı bir kontrol sistemi ile tamamlanmıştır, sinyali piyasa, alet ve çalışma süresi için mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde günceller ve ayarlar. Uygun: Tüm pazarlardaki tüm araçlar (istisnalar vardır). Kimin için: hedge fonları, fon ve varlık yöneticileri, yatırım yöneticileri,
Fimoku
Michel Henriques
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pode ser usado Fimathe sem Ichimoku.                                   "Parâmetros Expert" Magic Number Ativar Negociacao Periodo Hora de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Inicio de Abertura de Posicoes Hora de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Minuto de Encerramento de Abertura de Posicoes Carregar Indicador no Grafico Ativar Notificacoes                                                   "Ordem" Desvio em Pontos Preenchimento da Ordem Tipo de Ordem Inverter Tipo de Ordem Ordens co
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
SkyGeniX
ʿAsm Mhmd Samy Asmaʿyl Rmdan
Yardımcı programlar
SkyGeniX: Innovative Solutions for Intelligent Automation SkyGeniX is a cutting-edge tool designed to simplify and enhance your workflows with intelligent automation. Whether you're managing complex tasks or optimizing performance, SkyGeniX offers a seamless, user-friendly experience tailored to your needs. Key features include: Smart Optimization : Enhance efficiency and achieve your goals faster with advanced algorithms. Customizable Settings : Tailor the tool to your specific requirements for
FREE
Wick Fill Trend Screener MT5
Javier Morales Fernandez
Göstergeler
Ticarette fitil nedir? Bu Screener nasıl çalışır? Bir mum çubuğundaki fitil, fiyattaki bir reddi yansıtır. Bu Screener, doldurulma potansiyeli yüksek olan fitilleri belirlemeye çalışıyor. Bu Screener, trend piyasasında meydana gelen fitillere odaklanmıştır.  Screener, canlı olarak işlem gören potansiyel fitillerin genel bir görünümünü sunan bir gösterge tablosu görüntüler. Zaman dilimine göre düzenlenen TÜM çiftleri / enstrümanları gösterir. Satın alma fırsatları "UP-W.'' olarak adlandırılır.
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Vision Uzman Danışman Euro Vision, yalnızca başlıca euro bazlı paritelerde (EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD) işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiş yeni nesil çoklu döviz robotudur. H1 zaman diliminde çalışan sistem, gelişmiş korelasyon modelleme ile hassas scalping tekniklerini birleştirerek yüksek olasılıklı işlem sinyalleri sunar ve tutarlılığı en üst seviyeye çıkarır. Tek pariteye odaklanan sistemlerden farklı olarak, Euro Vision aynı anda yedi euro paritesini izler,
Chomper MT5
Mark Taylor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Financial Market " Chomper EA ", a pioneering " Smart Fully Automated Trading System " equipped with advanced filters designed to optimize profitability. Developed over a decade by a team of experienced traders and coders, this expert advisor employs three distinct strategies to analyze and trade the most liquid major currency pairs. Also, checkout " Nacho ", " Chomper's " baby cousin! Don't Buy The Backtest, Buy the Working System -->  Live Signals -->   Click Here   Time Limite
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Göstergeler
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Easy Cal EA
Miss Supasiri Benjakunya
Yardımcı programlar
Hello :') I am a trader who trades many currency pairs: Forex, Metals, Indices. And I trade multiple timeframes using demand supply zones. As a result, each trade I have to recalculate lot sizes because my stop loss distance is not the same depending on the zone size. So I created this EA to help calculate each of my trades. By choosing whether to set the risk as a dollar amount or Percent Risk and then drag Entry line, SL line, TP line to the desired prices. The EA will automatically calculat
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 06/11/2025 (new XAUUSD sets) Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Göstergeler
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Birkaç yapılandırma seçeneği bulunan sağlam robot, Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsündeki ayarlarla 10 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde BTC ile kullanın. Uzman robotu satın aldığınızda, botu geliştirmeye devam etmek için değişiklik talep etme hakkına sahipsiniz. Temel Özellikler Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejisi: EA, işlem sinyalleri üretmek için iki hareketli ortalama (MA1 ve MA2) kullanır. Daha hızlı MA'nın (MA1) daha yavaş MA'nın (MA2) üstüne veya
Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. In addition to finding bullish and bearish Three line strike formations this multi symbol and mutli time frame indicator can also scan for the following candlestick patterns (please see screenshots for explanation of the patterns): Three white soldiers (reversal>continuation pattern) Three black crows (reversal>continuation pattern) The formations do not ap
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Göstergeler
KT Momentum Arrows göstergesi, belirli bir yönde meydana gelen bant sapması ve ortaya çıkan volatiliteye dayalı olarak hesaplanan ani kırılmalara dayanır. Fiyat üst banda kapanış yaparsa alış sinyali, alt banda kapanış yaparsa satış sinyali üretilir. Tek bir katsayı (Magnitude Coefficient), bant sapması ve volatilite hesaplamasını aynı anda etkiler. Bu değer, kullanılan enstrümana ve zaman dilimine göre dikkatlice seçilmelidir. Temel Özellikler Repaint yok! Momentum odaklı işlem yapanlar için
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Göstergeler
Trend Line PRO   göstergesi bağımsız bir işlem stratejisidir. Trend değişimini, işleme giriş noktasını gösterir ve ayrıca üç seviyede Kar Al ve Zarar Durdur korumasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Trend Line PRO , tüm Meta Trader sembolleri için mükemmeldir: para birimleri, metaller, kripto para birimleri, hisse senetleri ve endeksler. Gösterge, gerçek hesaplarda işlem yaparken kullanılır ve bu da stratejinin güvenilirliğini doğrular. Trend Line PRO   ve gerçek Sinyal kullanan robotlar burada bu
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Göstergeler
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt