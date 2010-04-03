MultiTimeframe Trend Pro MT5 HiddenEdge

shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy. MultiTimeframe Trend Pro shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.





Key Features

Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1





Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below





No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe





Fully customizable:

▸ MA period (200 by default)

▸ font, size and colors

▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks

▸ enable/disable any timeframe





Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market





Benefits

✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance

✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings

✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies