Symbol Positions Panel MT4

Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard


The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][2]


Operation and configuration


- Parses symbols from `SymbolsList` (default: XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD) and commissions from `CommissionsList`, handling up to 50 instruments with arbitrary names and broker suffixes.[3]

- Calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap − commission) and prints a compact row per symbol: symbol name, net P/L (green for profit, red for loss), position count (e.g. blue) and SL count (e.g. red).[1]

- All visual parameters are configurable: corner, X/Y offsets for symbol/value/count/SL, font size and font name, plus individual colors for symbol, profit, loss, count and SL.[4]


Toggle button and persistence


- Built‑in on/off button in the chart corner (`IndicatorToggle`) lets you enable or hide the entire dashboard without affecting trades.[5]

- The button saves its position (ButtonX, ButtonY) and state (enabled/disabled) to small INI files, so layout and last state are restored across chart reloads and MT4 restarts.[6]

- When the indicator is disabled via the button, all generated labels are auto‑cleared to avoid graphic clutter, while the button itself remains available.[5]


Real‑time monitoring


- Logic is executed on every market tick for the account, so profit, counts and SL statistics are updated in real time as prices move or orders change.[7]

- Internal arrays are capped (e.g. `MAX_SYMBOLS_ON_CHART` and `MAX_SYMBOLS`) to keep CPU and memory usage low even on accounts with many symbols.[2]


Perfect EA integration


- Designed as a perfect companion for EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 by using the same symbol list and per‑symbol commission values as in their panels.[2]

- While those EAs manage automatic TP/SL/trailing and one‑click closing, the Positions Profit Monitor provides an immediate overview of net profit and SL coverage per instrument, making it ideal for multi‑asset, portfolio‑style risk monitoring.[8]


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.





