SMC Ultimate Structure Pro EurUsd
- Göstergeler
- Adisorn Soodkanueng
- Sürüm: 1.0
Title: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro EurUsd – High Performance Smart Money Indicator
"Experience the full power of 'SMC Ultimate Structure Pro' completely FREE on EURUSD!"
Headline: The most comprehensive and lightweight SMC tool on the market. Master Structure, Order Blocks, and FVGs without the lag.
Overview: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro is an advanced "All-in-One" institutional trading tool designed for professional traders who demand precision and performance. Unlike other heavy indicators that freeze your terminal, this tool has been re-engineered from the ground up to ensure zero lag, even on older laptops or VPS environments.
It automatically maps out complex market structures (Swing & Internal), high-probability Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Premium/Discount zones, allowing you to focus purely on your execution.
🚀 EXCLUSIVE: Performance-First Architecture We solved the common "lag" issues found in standard SMC indicators. This tool is optimized for speed:
- Smart Object Caching: Reduces MT4 API calls by over 80%. The indicator intelligently checks for existing objects (ObjectFind) and only updates necessary price/time coordinates, eliminating redundant calculations during live trading.
- Anti-Freeze Logic: Built-in safety limits for complex loop calculations (like FVG mitigation history). You can load thousands of bars without crashing your platform or experiencing "Not Responding" errors.
- Memory Efficient: Optimized array handling ensures minimal RAM usage, making it perfect for multi-chart setups and low-spec VPS.
💎 Key Features:
1. Dual Market Structure Mapping
- Swing Structure (Major): Identify the macro trend with clear BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) labels.
- Internal Structure (Minor): Visualize the fractal nature of the market to find early entries within the major trend.
- Strong vs. Weak Points: Automatically labels Strong Highs/Lows and Weak Highs/Lows based on structural breaks.
2. Smart Order Blocks (OB)
- Detects high-probability Swing and Internal Order Blocks.
- Auto-Cleanup: Order Blocks are automatically removed from the chart once they are mitigated, keeping your workspace clean.
- Momentum Filtering: Includes logic to identify valid OB candles based on price action.
3. Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Auto-detects Imbalance/Liquidity Voids.
- Auto Threshold: Calculates gap size dynamically using ATR logic.
- Mitigation Check: Extend FVG boxes until price closes the gap.
4. Premium & Discount Zones
- Draws the equilibrium range of the current dealing leg.
- Helps you identify "Expensive" (Premium) zones to sell and "Cheap" (Discount) zones to buy.
5. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard (MTF)
- Displays Previous Day, Week, and Month Highs/Lows (PDHL, PWHL, PMHL) as dynamic support and resistance levels.
⚙️ Customization:
- Full Control: Toggle any feature on/off (Structure, OB, FVG, Zones, MTF).
- Visual Styles: Customize colors, line styles, widths, and transparency for every element to match your chart theme.
Get the professional edge with SMC Ultimate Structure Pro today!