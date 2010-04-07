SMC Ultimate Structure Pro EurUsd

Title: SMC Structure for EURUSD

Description:

This indicator is designed to map market structures based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies Swing Structure, Internal Structure, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). The tool is optimized for performance to manage resources efficiently on the MetaTrader platform.

Key Features:

  1. Market Structure Mapping
  • Identifies Major Swing Structure with BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character).
  • Displays Internal Structure to visualize price action within the trend.
  • Labels Strong Highs/Lows and Weak Highs/Lows based on structural breaks.
  1. Order Blocks (OB)
  • Detects Swing and Internal Order Blocks.
  • Includes an auto-cleanup feature to remove mitigated Order Blocks from the chart.
  • Uses momentum logic to identify valid OB candles.
  1. Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
  • Detects Imbalance and Liquidity Voids using ATR logic.
  • Visualizes gap mitigation levels.
  1. Premium and Discount Zones
  • Displays equilibrium ranges for the current dealing leg to assist in identifying Premium and Discount pricing.
  1. Multi-Timeframe Dashboard
  • Shows Previous Day, Week, and Month Highs/Lows as support and resistance levels.

Technical Details:

The indicator uses optimized algorithms to manage calculations:

  • Smart Object Caching: Updates only necessary coordinates to minimize API calls.
  • Calculation Limits: Implements logic to handle loop calculations for historical data processing.
  • Array Handling: Manages memory usage for operation on multiple charts.

Parameters:

  • Customizable settings for Structure, OB, FVG, Zones, and Dashboard visibility.
  • Visual style adjustments for colors, line styles, and transparency.

