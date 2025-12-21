Risk Commander EurUsd

"Experience the full power of 'Risk Commander' completely FREE on EURUSD!"

Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator

Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem. It serves two powerful purposes:

Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode), allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent.

🚀 NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode

Stop risking real money to test a new strategy. Open Risk Commander in the Strategy Tester (check "Visual Mode") to:

Backtest Manual Strategies: Replay the market from last year (or any period) and trade it manually as if it were live.

Replay the market from last year (or any period) and trade it manually as if it were live. Speed Up Learning: Compress months of market movement into a few hours of intensive practice.

Compress months of market movement into a few hours of intensive practice. Test EA Features: Verify how Trailing Stops, Break-Even, and Partial Close functions work in fast-forward mode before going live.

Key Features by Zone

1. MM Zone (Money Management)

Automated Position Sizing: Instantly calculates the exact Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and Account Balance.

Instantly calculates the exact Lot size based on your Stop Loss distance and Account Balance. Flexible Risk Options: Define your risk by % of Balance , Fixed Cash Amount ($) , or Fixed Lot size.

Define your risk by , , or Fixed Lot size. Capital Protection: Prevents accidental over-leveraging and keeps your drawdown under control.

2. Entry Zone (Visual Trading)

Drag & Drop Execution: Visually place Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart.

Visually place Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) lines directly on the chart. Live R:R Display: Monitor your Risk:Reward Ratio in real-time before confirming the trade.

Monitor your in real-time before confirming the trade. Dual Execution Modes: Supports both Instant Market Execution and Pending Orders (Limits/Stops).

3. Order Management Zone (Smart Exit)

One-Click Partial Close: Lock in profits by closing a specific % of your position (e.g., Close 50%) instantly.

Lock in profits by closing a specific % of your position (e.g., Close 50%) instantly. Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves SL to the entry price when your profit target is reached.

Automatically moves SL to the entry price when your profit target is reached. Smart Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing based on a percentage of your SL distance.

4. Interface Customization (Fit Any Screen)

Flexible Positioning: Dock the panel to the Left or Right side of the chart to match your workspace layout.

Dock the panel to the or side of the chart to match your workspace layout. Smart Sizing: Choose between Auto-Height (adapts to chart window) or Manual Height (fixed pixel size) to control how much space the panel takes.

Choose between (adapts to chart window) or (fixed pixel size) to control how much space the panel takes. High-Res Ready: Adjustable font sizing ensures perfect readability on 4K, Retina, or standard monitors.

Why Risk Commander?

Train Like You Fight: Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading. Build muscle memory for execution.

Use the exact same interface for both training (Backtest) and live trading. Build muscle memory for execution. Speed & Discipline: Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds. No more manual calculations.

Execute complex risk management rules in milliseconds. No more manual calculations. Professional Workflow: A clean, intuitive design tailored for serious traders.

Parameters

Default Risk %: Set your starting risk percentage per trade.

Set your starting risk percentage per trade. EAShow (Position): Select _Right or _Left to position the panel.

Select _Right or _Left to position the panel. BoxSizeAuto: Set true for auto-scaling, or false to use a fixed height.

Set true for auto-scaling, or false to use a fixed height. BoxSizeManual: Define the exact panel height in pixels (active if BoxSizeAuto is false).

Define the exact panel height in pixels (active if BoxSizeAuto is false). AdjustSize: Increase/Decrease font size (e.g., +1, -1) for better visibility.

Increase/Decrease font size (e.g., +1, -1) for better visibility. Magic Number: Set to '0' for manual trades, or assign a specific ID for EA management.

Master the markets with Risk Commander – Your Shield, Your Weapon, Your Trainer.