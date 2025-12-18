PA Pro

Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner

Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows.

Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing, this tool adapts to changing market volatility to provide reliable, non-repainting signals.

Key Features:

  • 100% Non-Repainting: Signals appear strictly on the Closed Bar. Once a signal is formed, it never vanishes or shifts.
  • Smart Swing Filtering: The indicator checks the market structure (LookBackLeft) to ensure Buy signals occur at Swing Lows and Sell signals at Swing Highs.
  • 5 Powerful Patterns: Detects Engulfing, Reversal Bar, Pin Bar, Morning/Evening Star, and Gap Reversal (Climax).
  • Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Each pattern can be set to scan a specific timeframe independently (e.g., scan for Pin Bars on H4 while viewing the M15 chart).
  • Dynamic ATR Sizing: Pattern size requirements utilize ATR to filter out "noise" candles and small, insignificant patterns.
  • Full Alert System: Includes Pop-up Alerts and Mobile Push Notifications instantly when a signal closes.

Supported Patterns:

  1. Engulfing: Classic momentum shift pattern.
  2. Reversal Bar: Sharp rejection candles.
  3. Pin Bar: Long wick rejection indicating trapped traders.
  4. Morning/Evening Star: A powerful 3-bar reversal formation.
  5. Gap Reversal: Detects exhaustion gaps usually found at the end of trends.

Parameters:

  • InpLookBackLeft: The number of bars to check for a Swing High/Low (Higher value = Fewer but stronger signals).
  • PA_ATR_Period: Period for calculating dynamic candle size.
  • Signal_TF_...: Select the specific timeframe for each pattern (set to current for the active chart).
  • UsePushNotification / UseAlert: Enable or disable specific alert types.

Recommendations:

  • Works best on major currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices.
  • Recommended Timeframes: M15, H1, H4.
  • Combine signals with your own Support/Resistance analysis for maximum accuracy.

