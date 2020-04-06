Gold EMA Cross

Gold EMA Cross – Automated Trend Trading for GOLD

Gold EMA Cross is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), based on a multi-timeframe EMA Cross strategy combined with strict risk management.
Just attach the EA to a GOLD chart and let the system analyze the market, open trades, and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA Cross on the Signal Timeframe

  • Uses EMA Fast (21) and EMA Slow (55) to detect market momentum.

  • BUY signal when EMA Fast crosses above EMA Slow.

  • SELL signal when EMA Fast crosses below EMA Slow.

  • Works on the Signal Timeframe (default: M5).

Trend Filter with EMA 200

  • Uses EMA Trend (200) on a higher timeframe (default: M30).

  • BUY trades are allowed only when price is above EMA 200.

  • SELL trades are allowed only when price is below EMA 200.

  • This filter helps avoid false signals and reduces drawdown during sideways markets.

Smart Risk Management

Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Supports ATR-based SL/TP:

    • Adjustable ATR Period and ATR Multiplier.

    • Stop Loss adapts to market volatility.

    • Take Profit is calculated using a customizable Risk–Reward Ratio (RRR).

  • Alternatively, users can switch to fixed SL/TP in points.

Automatic Lot Calculation

  • When FixedLot = 0, the EA:

    • Calculates lot size based on RiskPercent (% of account balance).

    • Keeps risk consistent across different account sizes.

  • Manual Fixed Lot option is also available.

Trade Safety and Control

One Trade at a Time

  • The EA allows only one open position per symbol.

  • Prevents overtrading and excessive exposure, especially important for GOLD.

Time-Based Trading Filter (GMT)

  • Users can define Start Time and End Time (GMT).

  • Helps avoid low-liquidity or unfavorable trading hours.

  • Time filter can be disabled by setting both values to zero.

Visual and Alert Features

Clear Chart Visualization

  • Draws on the chart:

    • Entry price

    • Stop Loss

    • Take Profit

  • Makes strategy logic easy to verify and monitor in real time.

Alerts

  • Optional alerts when BUY or SELL signals occur.

  • Can be enabled or disabled according to user preference.

Recommended Preset for GOLD

Optimized Default Settings

  • EMA Fast: 21

  • EMA Slow: 55

  • EMA Trend: 200

  • Signal Timeframe: M5

  • Trend Timeframe: M30

  • ATR Period: 14

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.5

  • Risk per trade: 1%

  • Risk–Reward Ratio: 1:3

  • Trading Time: 07 – 23 GMT

Who Is This EA For?

Gold EMA Cross is suitable if you:

  • Trade GOLD with a trend-following approach.

  • Prefer controlled risk and clean logic over aggressive trading.

  • Want a fully automated system with minimal manual intervention.

  • Avoid strategies like martingale or grid.

Important Notes

  • This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD).

  • Always backtest and forward test on a demo account before using real funds.

  • Trading results depend on market conditions and user-defined risk settings.

Conclusion

Gold EMA Cross is a clean, disciplined, and professional GOLD trading EA, focusing on high-quality entries, solid trend confirmation, and strict risk management.
It is an excellent choice for traders who want a reliable EMA Cross strategy automated in a safe and transparent way.


