Gold EMA Cross
- Experts
- Nguyen Chung
- 버전: 1.1
- 업데이트됨: 22 12월 2025
- 활성화: 6
Gold EMA Cross – Automated Trend Trading for GOLD
Gold EMA Cross is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), based on a multi-timeframe EMA Cross strategy combined with strict risk management.
Just attach the EA to a GOLD chart and let the system analyze the market, open trades, and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically.
Core Trading Strategy
EMA Cross on the Signal Timeframe
-
Uses EMA Fast (21) and EMA Slow (55) to detect market momentum.
-
BUY signal when EMA Fast crosses above EMA Slow.
-
SELL signal when EMA Fast crosses below EMA Slow.
-
Works on the Signal Timeframe (default: M5).
Trend Filter with EMA 200
-
Uses EMA Trend (200) on a higher timeframe (default: M30).
-
BUY trades are allowed only when price is above EMA 200.
-
SELL trades are allowed only when price is below EMA 200.
-
This filter helps avoid false signals and reduces drawdown during sideways markets.
Smart Risk Management
Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Supports ATR-based SL/TP:
-
Adjustable ATR Period and ATR Multiplier.
-
Stop Loss adapts to market volatility.
-
Take Profit is calculated using a customizable Risk–Reward Ratio (RRR).
-
-
Alternatively, users can switch to fixed SL/TP in points.
Automatic Lot Calculation
-
When FixedLot = 0, the EA:
-
Calculates lot size based on RiskPercent (% of account balance).
-
Keeps risk consistent across different account sizes.
-
-
Manual Fixed Lot option is also available.
Trade Safety and Control
One Trade at a Time
-
The EA allows only one open position per symbol.
-
Prevents overtrading and excessive exposure, especially important for GOLD.
Time-Based Trading Filter (GMT)
-
Users can define Start Time and End Time (GMT).
-
Helps avoid low-liquidity or unfavorable trading hours.
-
Time filter can be disabled by setting both values to zero.
Visual and Alert Features
Clear Chart Visualization
-
Draws on the chart:
-
Entry price
-
Stop Loss
-
Take Profit
-
-
Makes strategy logic easy to verify and monitor in real time.
Alerts
-
Optional alerts when BUY or SELL signals occur.
-
Can be enabled or disabled according to user preference.
Recommended Preset for GOLD
Optimized Default Settings
-
EMA Fast: 21
-
EMA Slow: 55
-
EMA Trend: 200
-
Signal Timeframe: M5
-
Trend Timeframe: M30
-
ATR Period: 14
-
ATR Multiplier: 2.5
-
Risk per trade: 1%
-
Risk–Reward Ratio: 1:3
-
Trading Time: 07 – 23 GMT
Who Is This EA For?
Gold EMA Cross is suitable if you:
-
Trade GOLD with a trend-following approach.
-
Prefer controlled risk and clean logic over aggressive trading.
-
Want a fully automated system with minimal manual intervention.
-
Avoid strategies like martingale or grid.
Important Notes
-
This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD).
-
Always backtest and forward test on a demo account before using real funds.
-
Trading results depend on market conditions and user-defined risk settings.
Conclusion
Gold EMA Cross is a clean, disciplined, and professional GOLD trading EA, focusing on high-quality entries, solid trend confirmation, and strict risk management.
It is an excellent choice for traders who want a reliable EMA Cross strategy automated in a safe and transparent way.