Boom Coded News
- Yardımcı programlar
- Muhammad Faiz Fathi Bin Mohd Marzuki
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
This EA does not make entry,you must setup first. After setup this EA will execute order based on input parameter.
✅ EA BOOM CODED NEWS
-
⏰ Time-Locked Entry System
Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT5 server time (HH:MM:SS).
-
🎯 Single Trade Per News
Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news
-
🔒 Auto-Off After Entry
EA can automatically disable itself after trade execution to prevent accidental re-entries.
-
📊 Equity-Based Maximum Lot Control
Dynamically calculates the maximum safe lot size based on a user-defined equity margin percentage.
-
🛡 Break Even Protection
Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching a specified profit level.
-
📈 Optional Trailing Stop System
Locks in profit dynamically as price continues in your favor.
-
⚙ Manual SL & TP Control (Pips Based)
Full transparency with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips — no hidden logic.
-
💹 Real-Time On-Chart Trading Panel
Displays:
-
Entry direction (BUY / SELL)
-
Locked entry time
-
MT5 server time & date
-
Account leverage
-
Equity-based maximum lot
-
Current spread (pips)
-
% gain since EA attachment
-
Profit/Loss in USD (since attach)
-
Live EA status (Waiting / Traded / Auto-Off)
-
-
🧩 Works on Any Symbol & Timeframe
Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs (broker dependent).
-
🚫 No Martingale | No Grid | No Hedging
Clean, professional logic focused on risk control & execution accuracy.
-
🧠 Beginner Friendly, Pro-Level Control
Simple setup with institutional-style trade management.