This EA does not make entry,you must setup first. After setup this EA will execute order based on input parameter.

✅ EA BOOM CODED NEWS

  • Time-Locked Entry System
    Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT5 server time (HH:MM:SS).

  • 🎯 Single Trade Per News
    Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news

  • 🔒 Auto-Off After Entry
    EA can automatically disable itself after trade execution to prevent accidental re-entries.

  • 📊 Equity-Based Maximum Lot Control
    Dynamically calculates the maximum safe lot size based on a user-defined equity margin percentage.

  • 🛡 Break Even Protection
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching a specified profit level.

  • 📈 Optional Trailing Stop System
    Locks in profit dynamically as price continues in your favor.

  • Manual SL & TP Control (Pips Based)
    Full transparency with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips — no hidden logic.

  • 💹 Real-Time On-Chart Trading Panel
    Displays:

    • Entry direction (BUY / SELL)

    • Locked entry time

    • MT5 server time & date

    • Account leverage

    • Equity-based maximum lot

    • Current spread (pips)

    • % gain since EA attachment

    • Profit/Loss in USD (since attach)

    • Live EA status (Waiting / Traded / Auto-Off)

  • 🧩 Works on Any Symbol & Timeframe
    Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs (broker dependent).

  • 🚫 No Martingale | No Grid | No Hedging
    Clean, professional logic focused on risk control & execution accuracy.

  • 🧠 Beginner Friendly, Pro-Level Control
    Simple setup with institutional-style trade management.


