Boom Coded News

⏰ Time-Locked Entry System

Executes one precise market order exactly at your predefined MT5 server time (HH:MM:SS).

🎯 Single Trade Per News

Designed to avoid overtrading — ideal for news. Recommended on high impact news like NFP,CPI,FOMC and other red high impact news

🔒 Auto-Off After Entry

EA can automatically disable itself after trade execution to prevent accidental re-entries.

📊 Equity-Based Maximum Lot Control

Dynamically calculates the maximum safe lot size based on a user-defined equity margin percentage.

🛡 Break Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching a specified profit level.

📈 Optional Trailing Stop System

Locks in profit dynamically as price continues in your favor.

⚙ Manual SL & TP Control (Pips Based)

Full transparency with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit in pips — no hidden logic.

💹 Real-Time On-Chart Trading Panel

Displays: Entry direction (BUY / SELL)

Locked entry time

MT5 server time & date

Account leverage

Equity-based maximum lot

Current spread (pips)

% gain since EA attachment

Profit/Loss in USD (since attach)

Live EA status (Waiting / Traded / Auto-Off)

🧩 Works on Any Symbol & Timeframe

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs (broker dependent).

🚫 No Martingale | No Grid | No Hedging

Clean, professional logic focused on risk control & execution accuracy.