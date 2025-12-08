Band Levels Plus

🎛 User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0

This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings

Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:

BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation

BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands

BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)

Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)

Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)

Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis

Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity

Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”

Bands Levels +Plus 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:
🔴 Upper+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
🔵 Lower+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.

🛠 Technical Notes
Based on standard deviation from a moving average
Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type
Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

