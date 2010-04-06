Band Levels Plus

🎛 User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0

This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings

Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:

BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation

BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands

BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)

Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)

Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)

Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis

Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity

Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”

Bands Levels +Plus 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:
🔴 Upper+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.
Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.
⚫ Middle Band Level
Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.
It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.
🔵 Lower+ Band Level 0, 1, 2
Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.
Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.
These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.

🛠 Technical Notes
Based on standard deviation from a moving average
Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type
Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping

Рекомендуем также
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Индикаторы
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   ценовой волновой паттерн   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)--     Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave E
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Индикаторы
Гармонические паттерны наилучшим образом используются для прогнозирования точек разворота рынка. Они обеспечивают высокую вероятность успешных сделок и множество возможностей для торговли в течение одного торгового дня. Наш индикатор идентифицирует наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, основываясь на книгах о Гармоническом трейдинге. ВАЖНЫЕ ЗАМЕЧАНИЯ: Индикатор не перерисовывается, не отстает (он обнаруживает паттерн в точке D) и не изменяется (паттерн либо действителен, либо отменен). КАК
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Индикаторы
Выделяет торговые сессии на графике Демо-версия работает только на графике AUDNZD !!! Полная версия продукта доступна по адресу: (*** будет добавлено ***) Trading Sessions Indicator (Индикатор торговых сессий) отображает начала и окончания четырех торговых сессий: тихоокеанской, азиатской, европейской и американской. возможностью пользовательской настройки начала/окончания сессий; возможность отображения только выбранных сессий; работает на M1-H2 таймфреймах; В индикаторе можно настроить следую
FREE
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает последние нетронутые уровни поддержки и сопротивления в виде горизонтальных линий. Индикатор может показывать уровни поддержки/сопротивления с более высоких таймфреймов. С помощью данного индикатора вы легко можете увидеть уровни поддержки/сопротивления с таймфреймов H4, D1 и W1 на графике H1, что может быть большим преимуществом при поиске возможностей входа на H1. Это бесплатная версия индикатора: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame Бесплатная версия работает только на EUR
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Индикаторы
Обзор индикатора Aroon Classic Индикатор Aroon Classic — это технический инструмент, позволяющий количественно определить появление и устойчивость трендов на графике. Он отображает силу тренда и точки разворота с помощью двух линий — «Aroon Up» и «Aroon Down» — в диапазоне от 0 до 100. Высокое значение Aroon Up указывает на сильный восходящий тренд, а высокое значение Aroon Down — на сильный нисходящий тренд. Основные особенности Визуальное определение начала и разворота тренда Настраиваемый пер
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Индикаторы
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ - это индикатор, который отслеживает линии поддержки и сопротивления дня с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Этот впечатляющий индикатор создает до 7 уровней поддержки и сопротивления через точку разворота с использованием ставок Фибоначчи. Замечательно, как цены уважают каждый уровень этой поддержки и сопротивления, где можно определить возможные точки входа / выхода из операции. Функции До 7 уровней поддержки и 7 уровней сопротивления Устанавливайте цвета уровней индивид
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Вы торгуете по гармоническим паттернам? Паттерн "Три движения" (Three Drives) представляет собой шеститочечный паттерн разворота, состоящий из серии повышающихся максимумов или понижающихся минимумов, завершающейся на уровнях Фибоначчи 127% или 161.8%. Он сигнализирует о том, что движение слабеет и высока вероятность разворота. Паттерн легко обнаруживается Позволяет изучить основы гармонических паттернов Полезен при поиске дешевых и дорогих зон Бычьи откаты отображаются синим цветом Медвежьи отк
FREE
Sentinel Arrow
Dmytro Kasianov
Индикаторы
Sentinel Arrow Основные характеристики: ⊗Эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда, его разворота и изменения импульса. ⊗Создан для профессионального использования, имеет устойчивую логику сигналов, исключающую задержки или ложные обновления. ⊗Подходит для различных таймфреймов. ⊗Не перерисовывает, не удаляет и не изменяет прошлые сигналы. ⊗Все сигналы BUY и SELL генерируются на самой свече и остаются зафиксированными. ⊗В реальной торговле нет перерисовки — сигналы появля
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор сканирует до 30 торговых инструментов и до 8 таймфреймов на наличие высоковероятностных моделей паттерна Двойная вершина/дно с ложными прорывами . Концепция индикатора Ultimate Double Top/Bottom и профессиональный способ его применения подробно описаны в блоге (на английском языке): Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! Эта бесплатная версия работает только на EURUSD и GBPUSD. Полная версия индикатора доступна по ссылке: Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scan
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Индикатор фильтрации тренда. Очень хороший фильтр для вашей торговой системы, рекомендую использовать совместно с  -  System Trend Pro     или  Quantum Entry PRO   Индикатор не перерисовывается и не изменяет свои данные. Настройки: Меняйте параметр Period для лучшей фильтрации ( по умолчанию стоит  - 90) Остались вопросы? нужна помощь?, я всегда рад помочь, пишите мне в личные сообщения
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Индикаторы
Индикатор Стрелки (Сигналы на Покупку/Продажу) – простой, но мощный инструмент! Версия продукта : 1.01 Тип индикатора : Сигналы разворота тренда Поддерживаемые таймфреймы : Все (Рекомендуется: H1, H4, D1) Ключевые особенности : Сигнал на покупку : Зелёная стрелка вверх () под свечой Сигнал на продажу : Красная стрелка вниз () над свечой Точное определение разворотов тренда – основано на проверенной стратегии SMA. ️ Чистый график – минималистичный, ненавязчивый стиль ото
FREE
Vanesa price distribution
Vo Mai Chi
4 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator displays price distribution on a horizontal histogram. Horizontal histogram help find out key levels of price so that you can make good decision on setting point of take profit, stop loss... You can improve exist trading strategy or get new trading idea with the histogram of price. Outstanding features Support multiple time frame : you can choose to work with history data in any time frame you want. It does not depend on current display time frame. Support weighting by volume and/
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Индикаторы
Ищете качественный индикатор точек разворота? Значит, PZ Pivot Points - это то, что вам нужно! Он строит уровни не только за текущий день. Он строит исторические уровни для проведения тестирования на истории Вы сами выбираете таймфрейм Цвета и размеры настраиваются Что такое "точки разворота"? Анализ точек разворота зачастую применяется совместно с расчетом уровней поддержки и сопротивления, как и в случае с анализом трендовых линий. При анализе точек разворота первые уровни поддержки и сопроти
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Fibonacci SR Indicator Индикатор рисует линии поддержки и сопротивления. Продукт основан на уровнях коррекции и расширения Фибоначчи (Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels). Индикатор учитывает многочисленные комбинации уровней Фибоначчи и рисует линии поддержки/сопротивления. При этом в расчетах используются значения вершин и оснований, построенных индикатором ZigZag. При необходимости ZigZag также может быть отображен на графике. Индикатор учитывает многочисленные комбинации предыдущих то
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.57 (58)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор определяет наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, которые предсказывают точки разворота рынка. Эти гармонические паттерны представляют собой ценовые формации, которые постоянно повторяются на рынке Форекс и указывают на возможные будущие движения цены / Бесплатная версия MT5 Кроме того, данный индикатор имеет встроенный сигнал входа в рынок, а также различные тейк-профиты и стоп-лоссы. Следует отметить, что хотя индикатор гармонических паттернов может сам по себе давать сиг
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Надоело строить трендовые линии? Индикатор PZ TrendLines применяет механический подход к построению трендовых линий за вас! Он может нарисовать до 18 линий По желанию трендовые линии могут основываться на фракталах Каждая линия представляет уровень пробоя Каждая трендовая линия может быть пробита или отклонена Настраиваемое число линий Настраиваемое число цветов Автор Артуро Лопез Перез, частный инвестор, биржевой спекулянт, программист и основатель Point Zero Trading Solutions.
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия индикатора   Hi Low Last Day MT4 . Индикатор    Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4   показывает максимум и минимум прошлого торгового дня. Доступна возможность изменения цвета линий. Попробуйте полную версию индикатора    Hi Low Last Day MT4 , в которой доступны дополнительные возможности индикатора: Отображение минимума и максимума второго прошлого дня Отображение минимума и максимума прошлой недели Звуковое оповещение при пересечении макс. и мин. уровней Выбор произвольного звук
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор уровней основан на данных предыдущего дня. Математическая формула определяет уровни входа и выхода.  Торговые рекомендации. Уровни торгуются в начале европейской сессии при появлении волатильности. В случае недостаточной волатильности используйте для выхода половину тейк-профита. Если цена развернулась на половине тейк-профита, то на развороте ищите цель также на уровне половины тейк-профита. Если цена отскочила от уровня входа, то в обратном направлении цена может достичь второго те
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Индикаторы
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Система анализа индикаторов ZhiBiJuJi использует мощный внутренний цикл для вызова собственных внешних индикаторов, а затем вызывает анализ до и после цикла. Расчет данных этой системы анализа индикатора очень сложен (вызов до и после цикла), поэтому гистерезис сигнала уменьшается, и достигается точность предварительного прогноза. Этот индикатор может использоваться во всех циклах на МТ4 и наиболее подходит для 15 минут, 30 минут, 1 часа, 4 часов. Купить:        Когда появляется линия пурпурный
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Wave Price Channel - Торговая аналитическая система, предназначенная для поиска импульса и коррекции. Индикатор дает возможность работать по направлению ценового канала, который строится на основе волатильности. Когда на канале рисуется стрелка вверх или вниз, появляется возможность идти в этом направлении, подтверждением сигнала в этом направлении является точечный индикатор, чувствительный к изменениям цены. Пока продолжаются точки такого же цвета, продолжается действие сигнала. Если есть стр
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Другие продукты этого автора
Bands Levels Plus Bands
Louis Wetzel
Индикаторы
Band Levels Plus Bands 2.1 product description: Band Levels Plus Bands is a precision‑engineered Bands indicator designed for traders who demand both audit clarity and visual elegance. Unlike standard bands, it layers both horizontal  Band price lines and multiple deviation bandwidth classes (±1.75, ±3.5, ±4.5) to give you a richer sense of volatility zones and potential breakout levels. Every band is drawn as a continuous curve across history, while horizontal reference lines mark the curre
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв