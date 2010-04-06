Band Levels Plus

🎛 User Controls for BandLevels+Plus 1.0

This indicator extends standard band levels by plotting seven horizontal lines (three upper, one middle, three lower) based on multiple deviations. Buyers have full control over the following inputs:

📊 Band Calculation Settings

• Period (BB_Period) → Define the moving average period used for band calculations

• Shift (BB_Shift) → Shift bands forward/backward on the chart

• Applied Price (BB_Applied_Price) → Choose the price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)

• Deviation Controls → Three independent deviation inputs:

• BB_Deviation → Primary band deviation

• BB_Deviation2 → Secondary deviation for extended bands

• BB_Deviation3 → Tertiary deviation for outer bands

These inputs generate three upper levels, three lower levels, and one middle line.

🎨 Style & Appearance Controls

• Upper Line Color → Customize the color of all upper bands (default: Yellow)

• Middle Line Color → Customize the central equilibrium line (default: Red)

• Lower Line Color → Customize the color of all lower bands (default: Lime)

• Line Style → Solid or dotted line options

• Line Width → Adjust thickness for visibility

🛠 Unique ID

• UniqueID → Assign a unique identifier so multiple instances of the indicator can run on the same chart without conflicts.

✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

• Layer multiple band deviations for deeper volatility analysis

• Customize line colors and styles for audit clarity

• Run multiple instances safely with unique IDs

• Visualize up to seven levels for precise support/resistance mapping

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”