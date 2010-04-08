Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment



TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across Forex, Indices, Crypto and Commodities.

This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic



TRDR Bot-1 uses a layered signal approach: trend identification → reversal zone confirmation → oscillator validation → candlestick logic → momentum threshold checks.

Entry Logic



A trade is triggered only when multiple conditions align:

1. Candle Color Filter

Bullish Setup: A sequence of bearish candles with strong bodies (reversal exhaustion).

Bearish Setup: A sequence of bullish candles signaling potential reversal.

2. MACD Confirmation

Bullish: MACD line crosses above Signal line

Bearish: MACD line crosses below Signal line

3. Stochastic Oscillator

Bullish: %K crosses above %D in oversold region

Bearish: %K crosses below %D in overbought region

4. MAO Threshold

The Moving-Average Oscillator must cross a configured threshold in the direction of the trade.

This combined logic helps filter noise and ensures only strong convergence-based entries.

Exit Logic



TRDR Bot-1 uses a combination of indicator reversals and candlestick structures to exit trades:

1. CCI Reversal Levels

Close Long when CCI drops below +500

Close Short when CCI rises above –500

2. Pin Bar Detection

Bullish pin bar → close short

Bearish pin bar → close long

3. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)

Moves with price to secure profits during major market moves.

You may adjust thresholds to match your trading style.

Dynamic Risk Management & Protections



TRDR Bot-1 includes essential protective layers to preserve capital and prevent over-trading:

Stop Loss / Take Profit (pip-based)

Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during widening spreads

Daily Loss Limit — stops trading for the day if exceeded

Equity Drawdown Protection

Position Limits — caps total open lots & number of trades

Daily Reset Hour — resets counters automatically

Session Filters — restrict or allow trading by session or time of day

These controls help ensure safer and more stable automation.

News Filter (BETA Testing)



TRDR Bot-1 includes a lightweight news-filtering system:

Pulls economic events via Forex Factory RSS

Filters by currency (USD, EUR, etc.)

Allows High / Medium impact filtering

Stops trading during high-risk news windows

Improved Execution & Reliability



Fully autonomous trade execution

Signal visualization (optional) for discretionary monitoring

Real-time panel shows open trades & protections

Compatible with all major MT5 brokers

Works on Forex, Commodities, Crypto & Indices

Optimized for fast execution and stable conditions

Ideal For



Traders who want structured, rules-based automation

Trend + reversal strategy followers

Semi-automated setups (signals + visual indicators)

Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges

Multi-asset trading (FX, Gold and Crypto CFDs*)

Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.



Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.