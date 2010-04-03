Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
- Göstergeler
- Ryan Craig Hughes
- Sürüm: 1.31
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator
What This Indicator Does
A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly
on your MT5 charts.
Key Features
• Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points
• Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes
• Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes
• Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options
• Works on all timeframes - M1, M5, H1, H4, D1, and higher
• Compatible with all symbols - Forex, indices, commodities, crypto
• Clean interface - No chart clutter, professional appearance
Benefits for Your Trading
Better Trade Timing
• Know exactly when bars close for precise entry/exit timing
• Plan your trades around specific bar completions
• Avoid entering trades too close to bar closes
• Better coordination with your trading strategy
Spread Awareness
• See current spread costs before entering trades
• Monitor spread changes throughout the day
• Choose optimal times to trade when spreads are lower
• Make informed decisions about trade costs
Improved Organization
• All essential timing information in one place
• No need to calculate time remaining manually
• Professional display that doesn't interfere with chart analysis
• Customizable to match your chart setup
Reduced Stress
• Audio alerts prevent missing important timing
• Clear visual information reduces guesswork
• Consistent information display across all charts
• Focus on trading instead of time calculations
Technical Specifications
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
• Installation: Simple drag-and-drop setup
• Performance: Lightweight, minimal system resources
• Compatibility: Works with Expert Advisors and other indicators
• Updates: Regular updates for continued compatibility
What You Get
• Complete indicator file ready to install
• Comprehensive user manual with setup instructions
• Customization guide for different trading styles
• Technical support for installation issues
Simple Setup
1. Download and install the indicator file
2. Drag to any chart you want to monitor
3. Adjust settings to your preference
4. Start using immediately
No complex configuration required. Works out of the box with sensible default settings.
This indicator provides information and timing tools. Trading results depend on your individual strategy and
market conditions.
