StrategiaDayGreat
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ihor Koshel
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
StrategiaDayGreat + Smart Grid (Hedging)
Next-generation breakout expert advisor with optional intelligent grid system — fully compliant with the strictest MQL5 Market validation rules!
Core strategy: clean breakout entry using BuyStop/SellStop orders above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, any timeframe supported). Once the first position is triggered, the EA can automatically activate a smart grid (only on hedging accounts):
- Two grid modes: Anti-trend (classic averaging) or Trend-following (momentum amplification)
- Basket TakeProfit calculated from the average entry price of the entire grid
- Minimum equity protection before grid activation
- Lot multiplier and maximum grid levels control
- Complete trading pause after successful grid closure
Key advantages:
- 100% passes MQL5 Market validation (metals blocked during testing, margin checks, clean logs)
- Works exclusively on hedging accounts — zero errors on netting
- One primary breakout trade + optional controlled grid — never turns into reckless martingale
- Built-in trailing stop and classic TP/SL
- Perfect balance: stability of pure breakout + profit boost from smart grid