Performance Analytics FX
- インディケータ
- Cesar Jose Perez Beltran
- バージョン: 1.5
- アップデート済み: 28 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Performance Analytics 1.4 is an advanced real-time performance-tracking and risk-management indicator designed for traders who work with multiple EAs or simultaneous setups and need accurate, persistent, instance-separated metrics.
It displays on-screen key statistics for both the entire account and the current EA, including profits, maximum losses, professional performance metrics, and smart alerts.
The indicator visually divides the information into two independent blocks:
1. White Block – General Statistics for the Entire Platform
This block represents the global performance of the entire account, regardless of how many EAs, symbols, or strategies are running.
It includes:
- Current total profit (Equity – Initial Equity)
- Max Profit (global historical peak)
- Max Loss (global historical equity drawdown)
- Exact date and time when each extreme was reache
Blue Block – Statistics of the Selected EA / Magic Number
This block shows only the performance of the EA being evaluated on the current chart.
It includes:
- EA / Magic Profit
- EA Max Profit
- EA Max Loss
- Date and time of each extreme
- Advanced metrics:
- Volatility
- Sharpe Ratio
- R² (trend reliability of the curve)
- Expectancy (mathematical expectation per trade)
Main Parameters
- EquityInicial → Reference point for the total-profit calculation
- MagicNumber
- -1 = analyze the entire platform
- Any other number = analyze only that EA
- FechaInicio → Filters the history for the blue block
- MagicIndicador → Unique identifier for each instance
- UmbralAlertaPorcentajePerdida → Automatic threshold-loss alert
- ResetStats → Resets persistent data