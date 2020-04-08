Performance Analytics FX

Performance Analytics 1.4 is an advanced real-time performance-tracking and risk-management indicator designed for traders who work with multiple EAs or simultaneous setups and need accurate, persistent, instance-separated metrics.
It displays on-screen key statistics for both the entire account and the current EA, including profits, maximum losses, professional performance metrics, and smart alerts.

The indicator visually divides the information into two independent blocks:

1. White Block – General Statistics for the Entire Platform

This block represents the global performance of the entire account, regardless of how many EAs, symbols, or strategies are running.

It includes:

  • Current total profit (Equity – Initial Equity)
  • Max Profit (global historical peak)
  • Max Loss (global historical equity drawdown)
  • Exact date and time when each extreme was reache

    Blue Block – Statistics of the Selected EA / Magic Number

    This block shows only the performance of the EA being evaluated on the current chart.

    It includes:

    • EA / Magic Profit
    • EA Max Profit
    • EA Max Loss
    • Date and time of each extreme
    • Advanced metrics:
      • Volatility
      • Sharpe Ratio
      • R² (trend reliability of the curve)
      • Expectancy (mathematical expectation per trade)

    Main Parameters

    • EquityInicial → Reference point for the total-profit calculation
    • MagicNumber
      • -1 = analyze the entire platform
      • Any other number = analyze only that EA
    • FechaInicio → Filters the history for the blue block
    • MagicIndicador → Unique identifier for each instance
    • UmbralAlertaPorcentajePerdida → Automatic threshold-loss alert
    • ResetStats → Resets persistent data
    추천 제품
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    지표
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Quantum Balance
    Adolfina Denysenko
    지표
    Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    "다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    지표
    캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
    EZZ Zig Zag MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (1)
    지표
    EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
    Trend Oscillator mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    Trend Oscillator - 고급 맞춤형 Crypto_Forex 지표, 효율적인 거래 도구입니다! - 고급 새로운 계산 방법 사용 - 매개변수 "계산 가격"에 대한 20가지 옵션. - 지금까지 개발된 가장 매끄러운 오실레이터. - 상승 추세는 녹색, 하락 추세는 빨간색. - 과매도 값: 5 미만, 과매도 값: 95 이상. - 이 지표로 표준 전략도 업그레이드할 수 있는 기회가 많습니다. - PC 및 모바일 알림. ................................................................................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
    Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
    Jianyuan Huang
    지표
    Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
    Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    "다이내믹 트레이딩 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 효율적인 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이내믹 트레이딩 오실레이터는 적응형 과매수/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매수/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 파란색 선 아래, 과매수 값: 빨간색 선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 표준 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. ............................................................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    지표
    VR Cub 은 고품질 진입점을 얻는 지표입니다. 이 지표는 수학적 계산을 용이하게 하고 포지션 진입점 검색을 단순화하기 위해 개발되었습니다. 지표가 작성된 거래 전략은 수년 동안 그 효율성을 입증해 왔습니다. 거래 전략의 단순성은 초보 거래자라도 성공적으로 거래할 수 있다는 큰 장점입니다. VR Cub은 포지션 개시 지점과 이익 실현 및 손절매 목표 수준을 계산하여 효율성과 사용 편의성을 크게 높입니다. 간단한 거래 규칙을 이해하려면 아래 전략을 사용한 거래 스크린샷을 살펴보세요. 설정, 세트 파일, 데모 버전, 지침, 문제 해결 등은 다음에서 얻을 수 있습니다. [블로그] 다음에서 리뷰를 읽거나 작성할 수 있습니다. [링크] 버전 [MetaTrader 5] 진입점 계산 규칙 포지션 개설 진입점을 계산하려면 VR Cub 도구를 마지막 최고점에서 마지막 최저점까지 늘려야 합니다. 첫 번째 지점이 두 번째 지점보다 빠른 경우, 거래자는 막대가 중간선 위에서 마감될 때까지 기다립니다
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    지표
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    PipFinite Strength Meter
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.65 (31)
    지표
    How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    지표
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    지표
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Magical Arrow
    Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
    지표
    Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
    WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
    Nirundorn Promphao
    지표
    The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
    Riko Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    지표
    The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    지표
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    지표
    We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
    Power Trade Indicator MT4
    Joel Malebana
    5 (1)
    지표
    Introducing the POWER TRADE Indicator Created by a small group of experienced traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the Power Trade Indicator is a plug-and-play trading tool designed to help traders spot high-quality setups with ease and confidence. What It Does: It provides powerful entry signals, profit-taking zones, and rebound areas — giving you a complete view of where price action is most likely to move next. The indicator reacts in real time, al
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    지표
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    Advance Currency Meter
    Emir Revolledo
    지표
    Advance Currency Meter is a currency meter that detects strong market trends. This indicator is good for scalping, intraday trading and swing trading. The indicator will detect short term to long term market trends. This will give you good insight which currencies are best to trade as of the moment. Note : Kindly contact me before you make any purchases. This won't work on your account without my permission. Note :   Works well with my MACD Currency Strength Meter
    MACD Trend Break
    Manoj Kumar Sharma
    지표
    고급 추세 필터링 및 경고 표시 기능이 있는 MACD 오실레이터. 추세를 결정하고 약한 추세는 걸러지고 추세의 새로운 강점이 표시됩니다. MACD 오실레이터는 모든 시간대와 모든 기호(통화, 지수, 오일, 금속, 주식, 옵션, 오프라인 renko 차트)에서 작동합니다. 1. 사용자는 MACD 값을 변경할 수 있습니다. 2. 최소 MACD 레벨 필터, 3. 나누기 값은 차트에서 추세 변경 표시가 필요한 검정력 비율을 필터링합니다. 4. 버퍼 값에는 추세가 변경된 후 경고 신호를 보내기 위해 추가 Macd 값 이동을 제공하는 추가 필터가 있습니다. 5. 경고 추가 메시지 팝업에 대해 True 또는 False를 선택할 수 있습니다. 이 버전은 모든 차트에서 MACD의 다양한 레벨 확인을 사용하여 추세가 변경되는 거래 진입 신호용입니다. 거래 종료의 경우 사용자는 필요에 따라 거래 종료를 위해 자신의 후행 손절매를 사용할 수 있습니다. 권장되는 차트 기간은 H1, H4, D1 및 renk
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    지표
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    지표
    KT Renko Patterns는 렌코 차트를 벽돌 하나하나 분석하여, 전 세계 다양한 금융 시장에서 트레이더들이 자주 사용하는 유명한 차트 패턴들을 찾아냅니다. 시간 기반 차트와 비교하면, 렌코 차트는 시각적으로 단순하고 깔끔하여 패턴 중심의 트레이딩이 훨씬 쉽게 가능합니다. KT Renko Patterns에는 다양한 렌코 패턴이 포함되어 있으며, 이 중 상당수는 Prashant Shah의 저서 『Profitable Trading with Renko Charts』에서 자세히 설명되어 있습니다. KT Renko Patterns 인디케이터를 기반으로 한 100% 자동화된 EA는 여기에서 이용할 수 있습니다 - KT Renko Patterns EA . 기능 소개 최대 8개의 명확한 렌코 패턴을 거래할 수 있어, 혼동 없이 신뢰도 높은 트레이딩이 가능합니다. 객관성을 제공하기 위해 각 패턴에는 손절선과 피보나치 목표가 함께 제공됩니다. KT Renko Patterns는 각 패턴의 정
    RTrends
    Nikolay Likhovid
    지표
    The RTrends indicator does two things: first, it automatically draws the layout of the price chart by plotting trend lines and, secondly, it produces bearish and bullish signals. The layout reflects the fractal nature of the market. Trends from different time horizons are applied simultaneously on the chart. Thus, from a single chart a trader can see trend lines of higher timeframes. The lines, depending on the horizon, differ in color and width: the older the horizon, the thicker the line is. T
    Stratos Pali
    Michela Russo
    5 (4)
    지표
    Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
    SFT Trendmeister
    Artem Kuzmin
    지표
    Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
    MA Alignment Scanner
    Benedict Jamora
    5 (1)
    지표
    This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
    Scalping Sniper Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 SCALPING SNIPER PRO, 재도색 없는 거래 시스템. Scalping Sniper Pro는 정확한 가격 모멘텀을 보여주는 고급 시스템(지표)입니다! - MT4용 전문적인 Scalping Sniper Pro 지표로 거래 방식을 업그레이드하세요. - 이 시스템은 매우 정확하지만 희귀한 신호를 제공하며, 승률은 최대 90%에 달합니다. - 시스템은 한 통화쌍당 신호 수가 적은 것을 보완하기 위해 여러 통화쌍을 사용하여 신호를 검색합니다. - Scalping Sniper Pro는 다음으로 구성됩니다. - 상단 및 하단 변동성 선(파란색); - 중간선(주황색 또는 노란색) - 주요 추세를 보여줍니다. - 신호 방향 선(빨간색) - 지역 추세 방향을 보여줍니다. - 70 레벨 이상 영역 - 과매수 영역(매수하지 마세요). - 30 미만 영역 - 과매도 영역(매도하지 마세요). - 모멘텀 선(녹색) - 거래 진입을 위한 정확한 신호를 생성합니다
    Nirvana prop controler MT4
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    지표
    전문 트레이더와 평가형 계정(Prop)을 위한 위험 관리 및 한도 모니터링 지표 이 도구는 위험 관리와 한도에 관한 정보를 차트에 표시만 하여, 더 집중해서 의사결정을 내리도록 돕습니다. 인디케이터는 포지션을 열거나/닫거나/변경하지 않으며, 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)와도 충돌하지 않습니다. 기능 일일 및 총 드로우다운 모니터링 잔고(Balance) 또는 에쿼티(Equity)를 기준으로 일일/총 드로우다운을 계산·표시합니다(설정 가능). 설정된 한도까지 남은 비율을 표시합니다. 차트 내 깔끔하고 전문적인 패널 요약 표: Balance, Equity, 현재 P/L, 일일/총 DD, 경고 임계값. 의사결정에 집중할 수 있도록 간결하고 가독성 높은 UI. 위험 기반 포지션 사이징 퍼센트/고정 금액 리스크와 선택한 손절폭(SL)에 따라 대략적인 거래량을 산출. 위험대비보상비(R:R)와 진입, SL, TP 레벨을 차트에 표시. 경고와 알림 일일/총 DD 임계값에 근접 시 경고(임계값 퍼센트
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (152)
    지표
    Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (4)
    지표
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    지표
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    지표
    M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
    Gold Signal Pro
    Mohamed Hassan
    지표
    First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    지표
    이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
    FX Volume
    Daniel Stein
    4.63 (38)
    지표
    FX Volume: 브로커 시각에서 바라보는 진짜 시장 심리 간단 요약 트레이딩 접근 방식을 한층 더 향상시키고 싶으신가요? FX Volume 는 소매 트레이더와 브로커의 포지션을 실시간으로 파악할 수 있게 해 줍니다. 이는 COT 같은 지연된 보고서보다 훨씬 빠릅니다. 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 분이든, 시장에서 더 깊은 우위를 원하시는 분이든, FX Volume 을 통해 대규모 불균형을 찾아내고, 돌파 여부를 확인하며 리스크 관리를 정교화할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작해 보세요! 실제 거래량 데이터가 의사결정을 어떻게 혁신할 수 있는지 직접 경험해 보시기 바랍니다. 1. 트레이더에게 FX Volume이 매우 유익한 이유 탁월한 정확도를 지닌 조기 경보 신호 • 다른 사람들보다 훨씬 앞서, 각 통화쌍을 매수·매도하는 트레이더 수를 거의 실시간으로 파악할 수 있습니다. • FX Volume 은 여러 리테일 브로커에서 추출한 실제 거래량 데이터를 종합해 명확하고 편리한 형태로 제공하는
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    지표
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (75)
    지표
    트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
    Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    지표
    Miraculous Indicator – Gann Square of Nine 기반 100% 비리페인트 Forex 및 바이너리 도구 이 영상은 Miraculous Indicator 를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 Forex 및 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 특별히 개발된 매우 정확하고 강력한 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 지표가 독특한 이유는 전설적인 **Gann Square of Nine(Gann 9의 사각형)**과 **Gann's Law of Vibration(Gann 진동의 법칙)**에 기반을 두고 있기 때문입니다. 이는 현대 트레이딩에서 가장 정밀한 예측 도구 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. Miraculous Indicator는 완전히 비리페인트(non-repaint) 됩니다. 즉, 캔들이 마감된 후에도 신호가 변경되거나 사라지지 않습니다. 보이는 것이 곧 결과입니다. 이는 트레이더가 자신감을 가지고 거래에 진입하고 청산할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 기반을 제공합니다. 주요 특징: Gann
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    지표
    트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    지표
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    지표
    우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    지표
    FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
    Super Arrow Indicators MT4
    Yan Zhen Du
    지표
    The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    지표
    통화 강도 마법사는 성공적인 거래를 위한 올인원 솔루션을 제공하는 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 표시기는 여러 시간 프레임의 모든 통화 데이터를 사용하여 이 또는 해당 외환 쌍의 힘을 계산합니다. 이 데이터는 특정 통화의 힘을 확인하는 데 사용할 수 있는 사용하기 쉬운 통화 지수 및 통화 전력선의 형태로 표시됩니다. 필요한 것은 거래하려는 차트에 표시기를 부착하는 것뿐입니다. 표시기는 거래하는 통화의 실제 강세를 보여줍니다. 지표는 또한 추세와 거래할 때 유리하게 사용할 수 있는 구매 및 판매 거래량 압력의 극한값을 보여줍니다. 지표는 또한 피보나치에 기반한 가능한 대상을 보여줍니다. 표시기는 PUSH 알림을 포함한 모든 유형의 알림을 제공합니다. 구매 후 연락주세요. 나는 당신과 거래 팁을 공유하고 당신에게 무료로 훌륭한 보너스 지표를 줄 것입니다! 나는 당신에게 행복하고 유익한 거래를 기원합니다!
    Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    5 (3)
    지표
    이 대시보드는 선택한 심볼에 대해 사용 가능한 최신 고조파 패턴을 표시하므로 시간을 절약하고 더 효율적으로 사용할 수 있습니다 / MT5 버전 . 무료 인디케이터: Basic Harmonic Pattern 인디케이터 열 Symbol : 선택한 심볼이 나타납니다 Trend : 강세 또는 약세 Pattern : 패턴 유형(가틀리, 나비, 박쥐, 게, 상어, 사이퍼 또는 ABCD) Entry : 진입 가격 SL: 스톱로스 가격 TP1: 1차 테이크프로핏 가격 TP2: 2차 테이크프로핏 가격 TP3: 3차 테이크프로핏 가격 Current price: 현재 가격 Age (in bars): 마지막으로 그려진 패턴의 나이 주요 입력 Symbols : "28개 주요 통화쌍" 또는 "선택한 심볼" 중에서 선택합니다. Selected Symbols : 쉼표로 구분하여 모니터링하려는 원하는 심볼("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD")을 선택합니다. 브로커에 쌍에 접미사 또는 접두사가 있는
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    지표
    F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    지표
    사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
    Prop Firm Gold Indicator
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (3)
    지표
    This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    4 (4)
    지표
    MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
    Forex Gump Laser
    Andrey Kozak
    지표
    Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
    Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
    ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
    4.3 (10)
    지표
    Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (30)
    지표
    PRO Renko System 은 RENKO 차트 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 매우 정확한 거래 시스템입니다. 이것은 다양한 거래 상품에 적용될 수있는 보편적 인 시스템입니다. 체계는 효과적으로 당신에게 정확한 반전 신호에 접근을 주는 소위 시장 소음을 중화합니다. 이 표시기는 사용하기가 매우 쉽고 신호 생성을 담당하는 매개 변수가 하나만 있습니다. 당신은 쉽게 당신의 선택의 어떤 무역 계기에 공구를 적응시킬 수 있고 renko 막대기의 크기. 나는 항상 당신이 내 소프트웨어로 수익성있게 거래 할 수 있도록 추가 지원을 제공 할 준비가되어 있습니다! 나는 당신에게 행복하고 수익성있는 거래를 기원합니다! 구매 후 저에게 연락하십시오! 내 렌코 차트 생성기를 보내드립니다. 또한 내 개인 권장 사항 및 시스템의 다른 모듈을 무료로 공유 할 것입니다!
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    지표
    매트릭스 화살표 표시기 MT4 는 외환, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수, 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 기간 표시기를 따르는 고유한 10 in 1 추세입니다.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) 상품 채널 지수(CCI) 클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 이동 평균 이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) 상대 활력 지수(RVI) 상대 강도 지수(RSI) 포물선 SAR 스토캐스틱 오실레이터 윌리엄스의 백분율 범위 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. 매트릭스 화살표 표시기 MT4는 선택한 표시기에서만 정보를 수
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (657)
    지표
    현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
    Top Bottom Tracker MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    지표
    탑 바텀 트래커는 시장 추세를 분석하고 추세의 고점과 저점을 감지할 수 있는 정교한 알고리즘을 기반으로 하는 지표입니다 / MT5 버전 . 가격은 500$에 도달할 때까지 점진적으로 상승합니다. 다음 가격 --> $99 특징 다시 칠하지 않음 이 표시기는 새 데이터가 도착해도 값을 변경하지 않습니다 거래 쌍 모든 외환 쌍 기간 모든 기간 파라미터 ==== 인디케이터 구성 ==== 구성 매개 변수 // 40 (값이 높을수록 신호가 적지만 더 정확한 신호가 제공됩니다) 상위 레벨 값 // 80 (상단 수평선의 값) 하단 레벨 값 // 20 (하단 수평선 값) 인디케이터 계산 막대 수 // 3000 (인디케이터를 계산할 막대 수). 값 0은 모든 막대에 대해 인디케이터를 계산합니다) ==== 알람 구성 ==== 팝업 알림 // 참(터미널에서 알람) 이메일 알림 // 참(이메일로 알람 전송) 알람 시간 간격 // 10 (분 단위의 알람 간격) 경고
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Daily Trade Monitor
    Cesar Jose Perez Beltran
    지표
    Track your daily profit and loss in real time. Displays current account performance, peak gain, and drawdown directly on the chart. Simple, lightweight, and compatible with all symbols. Daily Trade Monitor — Real-Time Daily P&L Tracker for MetaTrader 4 Monitor your trading performance with precision. Daily Trade Monitor is a lightweight, visual indicator that displays your current account profit or loss and captures the maximum profit and loss of the day, indicating the exact time and minute eac
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변