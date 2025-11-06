Track your daily profit and loss in real time. Displays current account performance, peak gain, and drawdown directly on the chart. Simple, lightweight, and compatible with all symbols.

Daily Trade Monitor — Real-Time Daily P&L Tracker for MetaTrader 4

Monitor your trading performance with precision. Daily Trade Monitor is a lightweight, visual indicator that displays your account's profit or loss for the current day directly on the chart. Designed for traders who want instant feedback on their daily results without navigating through reports or terminals.

🔍 Key Features

Real-time display of today's profit or loss on the chart

Peak gain and drawdown tracking throughout the day

Customizable time trigger : set a specific hour and minute to capture and display the profit at that moment

Works across all symbols : currencies, metals, indices, crypto, etc.

Minimalist design : clean text overlay, no clutter

No signals, no automation — just pure performance visibility

🕒 Time Trigger Function

Want to know your profit at a specific moment? You can set a custom time (hour and minute) and the indicator will display the profit recorded at that exact time. Ideal for tracking performance at market open, session close, or any key moment in your strategy.

📌 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Set your preferred time (optional). Watch your daily profit/loss update live. Use it as a reference for discipline, journaling, or emotional control.

🎯 Who Is It For?