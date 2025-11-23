BinLucaFx Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Luca Schuenemann
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
🔹 Short Description
A Strategy Designed to Last. No Grid. No Martingale. No Averaging. Prop Firm Compatible.
The strategy uses a unique limit-based daily breakout model (Buy Limits & Sell Limits) which has shown proven profitability in extensive in-sample and out-of-sample backtests.
Ideal for traders seeking a structured, rule-based, and non-martingale EA specifically optimized for index trading.🔹 What the EA Does — Concept Overview
Timeframe: Daily (D1) — all decisions are based on daily candle data.
Instrument: NAS100 / US100 / NQ (depending on broker symbol).
Core Idea
Instead of entering breakouts using market orders, the EA places Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders around predefined breakout zones (such as daily highs/lows or consolidation ranges).
This achieves:
✔ Better entry prices
✔ Reduced slippage during volatile sessions
✔ Fewer fake breakout entries
✔ More stable and controlled execution
The entire concept — limit execution combined with filters and structured risk management — is a proprietary design not publicly published anywhere else.🔹 Detailed Functionality (Step-by-Step)
1. Breakout Structure Detection
The EA identifies a daily breakout structure based on either:
• the high/low of the last X days
• a consolidation range
• or a custom-defined zone (fully configurable)
2. Placement of Limit Orders
After the daily structure is identified:
Buy-Limit: placed below the breakout level (customizable by percentage, points, or pips).
Sell-Limit: placed above the breakout level symmetrically.
This approach captures retracements toward the breakout, aiming for premium entry pricing.
3. Order Management
Once a limit order is triggered:
-
Stop-Loss (SL) is placed automatically.
-
Take-Profit (TP) is applied using:
-
a fixed Risk-Reward (e.g., 1:2), or
-
a multi-target exit (partial TP at 1:1 and final TP at 1:2)
-
4. Trailing / Break-Even Handling
Optional and configurable:
-
Trailing Stop activates after reaching a defined profit level.
-
Break-Even adjustment can be triggered at a chosen RR stage.
5. Position Sizing / Money Management
Two modes:
-
Fixed Lot Mode
-
Risk-Percentage Mode (e.g., 1% per trade based on SL distance)
Lot calculation is fully automatic.
6. Safety & Control Filters
The EA includes several protective mechanisms:
-
Maximum open trades limit
-
Daily max drawdown limit
-
Spread protection
-
Time window filter
-
Optional news filter (if data feed is available)
-
No trading in abnormal volatility conditions
-
Fully optimized for NAS100 market behavior
-
Limit-based entries → low slippage & higher entry quality
-
Multiple filter systems (Trend via EMA, Range, Volume, Spread, Time)
-
Fully adjustable SL/TP or RR-based logic
-
Optional trailing stop + break-even system
-
Fixed lots or %-risk money management
-
Drawdown and execution safety layers
-
Backtest-friendly → stable modeling even with real spreads/slippage
-
Complete customization via inputs
-
Clean chart visualization with trade labels and logs
Symbol: NAS100 (adjust depending on broker symbol)
Timeframe: Any, logic runs internally on Daily
Example setup:
-
Risk Percent: 1%
-
TP/RR: 1:2 (120 points target for NAS100)
-
MaxOpenTrades: 1
-
Trailing Stop: Optional (start after reaching partial TP or break-even)
These are starting points — users should forward-test and optimize for their broker.🔹 Broker & Account Recommendations
-
ECN/STP broker with low NAS100 spreads
-
Leverage: 1:50 – 1:200 recommended
-
Minimum capital: $100+ (depending on chosen risk)
-
VPS with low latency to broker server highly recommended
-
Check point value scaling (broker-dependent NAS100 tick size)
Past performance or backtest results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Trading involves risk, and users should only invest capital they can afford to lose.
The developer is not responsible for financial losses or misconfiguration of the EA.
All users must perform their own due diligence before using the product in live trading.