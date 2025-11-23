BinLucaFx Breakout EA

Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ
Timeframes: H1 – M15
Retail accounts supported: Yes
Minimum deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
Broker compatibility: All brokers (2- or 3-digit pricing, any symbol name, any GMT)
Preset required: No

Overview

The Breakout NAS100 EA trades the NASDAQ 100 index using a breakout-based strategy on the Daily (D1) timeframe.
It identifies key price zones such as:

  • Daily High

  • Daily Low

  • Consolidation areas

Instead of market entries, the EA places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders around these zones to achieve more precise entries and reduce slippage.

This approach aims to reduce false breakouts and improve stability during trending phases in high-volatility conditions.

Key Features

1. Limit-Based Breakout Strategy

  • No market chasing

  • Entries after confirmed breakouts

  • Reduced volatility impact during US session open

2. Intelligent Filters

  • EMA trend filter

  • Minimum distance from high/low zones

  • Spread filter before order placement

  • Volume and range filter

  • Time-based trading filter

3. Flexible Money Management

  • Fixed lot or RiskPercent mode

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Fixed SL/TP or Risk-to-Reward (e.g., 1:2)

  • Optional trailing stop with break-even

4. Safety and Stability

  • Daily drawdown limit

  • Daily trade limit

  • No grid

  • No martingale

  • No recovery systems

5. Customization and Usability

  • Fully adjustable input parameters

  • Backtest-friendly logic

  • Chart labels for Entry, SL and TP

  • Clean logging

Project Goal

This EA focuses on:

  • Stability

  • Risk control

  • Long-term sustainability

It does not aim for unrealistic account growth.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer structured, transparent and logic-based trading.

Recommended Starting Settings

These settings are intended as a starting point and should be optimized by the user:

  • Risk-to-Reward / TP: 1:2 or Multi-TP

  • LotMode: RiskPercent at 1%

  • Trailing stop: Enabled

  • Symbol: NAS100 (check broker symbol name)

Broker and Environment Recommendations

  • ECN/STP broker with tight NAS100 spreads

  • Low-latency VPS recommended

  • Leverage: 1:50 to 1:200

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (depending on risk settings)

  • Check broker-specific tick size for indices

Transparency

The EA follows strict quality principles:

  • No grid or martingale

  • No curve-fitted backtests

  • No manipulated results

  • No misleading profit claims

  • Realistic behavior in volatile markets

Updates are documented, and user feedback is welcomed for continuous improvement.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment.
Use this EA only with funds you can afford to lose.

Users are responsible for proper testing, including backtesting and forward testing.
The developer assumes no liability for trading losses.

Comentários
Kimi Kuckella
23
Kimi Kuckella 2025.11.30 20:13 
 

Habe den EA seit letzter Woche... der EA läuft super und ich konnte schon sehr saubere Trades mitnehmen. Der Support ist super, egal was für anliegend man hat es wird einem schnell und gut geholfen. Meinerseits eine klare weiterempfehlung.

58583950
24
58583950 2025.11.29 18:03 
 

Hab den EA seit ein paar Tagen laufen und schon einige TP´s mitgenommen, Support ist auch gut.

Responder ao comentário