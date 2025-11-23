BinLucaFx Breakout EA

5

Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ
Timeframes: H1 – M15
Retail accounts supported: Yes
Minimum deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
Broker compatibility: All brokers (2- or 3-digit pricing, any symbol name, any GMT)
Preset required: No

Overview

The Breakout NAS100 EA trades the NASDAQ 100 index using a breakout-based strategy on the Daily (D1) timeframe.
It identifies key price zones such as:

  • Daily High

  • Daily Low

  • Consolidation areas

Instead of market entries, the EA places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders around these zones to achieve more precise entries and reduce slippage.

This approach aims to reduce false breakouts and improve stability during trending phases in high-volatility conditions.

Key Features

1. Limit-Based Breakout Strategy

  • No market chasing

  • Entries after confirmed breakouts

  • Reduced volatility impact during US session open

2. Intelligent Filters

  • EMA trend filter

  • Minimum distance from high/low zones

  • Spread filter before order placement

  • Volume and range filter

  • Time-based trading filter

3. Flexible Money Management

  • Fixed lot or RiskPercent mode

  • Automatic lot calculation

  • Fixed SL/TP or Risk-to-Reward (e.g., 1:2)

  • Optional trailing stop with break-even

4. Safety and Stability

  • Daily drawdown limit

  • Daily trade limit

  • No grid

  • No martingale

  • No recovery systems

5. Customization and Usability

  • Fully adjustable input parameters

  • Backtest-friendly logic

  • Chart labels for Entry, SL and TP

  • Clean logging

Project Goal

This EA focuses on:

  • Stability

  • Risk control

  • Long-term sustainability

It does not aim for unrealistic account growth.
The strategy is designed for traders who prefer structured, transparent and logic-based trading.

Recommended Starting Settings

These settings are intended as a starting point and should be optimized by the user:

  • Risk-to-Reward / TP: 1:2 or Multi-TP

  • LotMode: RiskPercent at 1%

  • Trailing stop: Enabled

  • Symbol: NAS100 (check broker symbol name)

Broker and Environment Recommendations

  • ECN/STP broker with tight NAS100 spreads

  • Low-latency VPS recommended

  • Leverage: 1:50 to 1:200

  • Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (depending on risk settings)

  • Check broker-specific tick size for indices

Transparency

The EA follows strict quality principles:

  • No grid or martingale

  • No curve-fitted backtests

  • No manipulated results

  • No misleading profit claims

  • Realistic behavior in volatile markets

Updates are documented, and user feedback is welcomed for continuous improvement.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment.
Use this EA only with funds you can afford to lose.

Users are responsible for proper testing, including backtesting and forward testing.
The developer assumes no liability for trading losses.

评分 2
Kimi Kuckella
23
Kimi Kuckella 2025.11.30 20:13 
 

Habe den EA seit letzter Woche... der EA läuft super und ich konnte schon sehr saubere Trades mitnehmen. Der Support ist super, egal was für anliegend man hat es wird einem schnell und gut geholfen. Meinerseits eine klare weiterempfehlung.

58583950
24
58583950 2025.11.29 18:03 
 

Hab den EA seit ein paar Tagen laufen und schon einige TP´s mitgenommen, Support ist auch gut.

推荐产品
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
专家
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
专家
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
专家
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
专家
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
专家
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
专家
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
专家
Go Long EA实现了基于系统性日间交易原则的高级日内交易策略，具有多重技术确认。虽然许多交易者寻求复杂的算法，但该EA将简单而有效的概念与复杂的风险管理和多重技术过滤器相结合。 该EA每天在特定时间开仓，但仅在市场条件符合多个技术指标时才会执行。这种系统性方法有助于捕捉日内行情，同时避免过夜持仓成本侵蚀利润。EA会在预设时间自动平仓，这对想要避免过夜风险的交易者来说是理想之选。 该EA的特别之处在于其自适应风险管理系统。持仓规模根据多个因素自动调整： - 基础资金和风险百分比设置 - 技术指标条件（均线、RSI、MACD等） - 在条件特别有利时增加持仓规模的特殊乘数 该EA包含多个可启用/禁用的技术过滤器： - 移动平均线（MA）过滤器，带价格关系检查 - RSI超卖条件和乘数 - MACD趋势确认 - ATR波动率过滤器 - 布林带位置验证 - ADX趋势强度确认 - 动量确认 - 随机指标超卖条件 - 一目均衡表云图位置验证 - 摆动模式识别 <资金管理设置> 基础资金：风险计算的基础资金 风险百分比：每笔交易基础资金的风险百分比 获利百分比：止盈距离（0 = 禁
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
专家
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
专家
神经网络顾问两条均线与学习模式。教育顾问这些例子，你在现实生活中赚取利润。顾问可以工作在任何文书，在任何时间框架。 交易算法中固有的EA 。 两均线分析产生神经网络的核心，它提供了买进或卖出的指令。 在第一层的输入值提供两条均线，快速（ FMA ）和慢（ SMA ） ，第二层，负责的购买， （ Ñ买） 2神经元的计算和出售Ñ卖，决定购买的第三层或销售。 神经网络的框图，图中所示的。 教育顾问。 在训练模式中顾问“记住”用户在均线图表货币仪器值标记。而在未来，在正常操作中，认识到“存储”值均线。 培训辅导员必须请参阅图表至少一长一短贸易。 «卖» ，分别用箭头指示悠久贸易，短期贸易使用箭头«卖» 。参展图表上，可以更多的箭头，箭头越多，将不再是一个学习的过程。查找图形上的任何其他对象的数据以外的射手是不可取的。教学终端的公共文件夹后，将创建一个文件夹“ NN 2MA ”，这将是文件的“ HHHHHH_NN_2MA.bin ”设置训练好的神经网络。 XXXXXX - 在文件名是该工具的名称。顾问，在正常操作中，将数据从文件加载。如果文件没有找到，它会使用默认设置。默认情况下，辅导员培训
FREE
Pivot point and RSI EA
Irvan Trias Putra
专家
This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
FREE
Envelopev1
Paul Conrad Carlson
专家
1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
专家
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
专家
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
Triangle Hunter Pro
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
专家
Triangle Hunter Pro  is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on one of the most reliable chart patterns in technical analysis:  triangle consolidations . By combining triangle pattern detection, candlestick confirmation, and an optional adaptive grid system, this EA identifies high-probability breakout trades while prioritizing risk management. Perfect for volatile forex pair EURUSD on 30 -minute or higher timeframes, it balances aggressive profit potential with robus
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
专家
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Prop Firm Navigator EA
Marin Stoyanov
4.5 (2)
专家
FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our  knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals Sophisticat
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
专家
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
专家
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
专家
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
专家
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
专家
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 一款 动量 交易 机器人 以 纪律 和 清晰 捕捉 强势 行情 只 在 市场 出现 真实 的 强势 蜡烛 时 入场 实体 明显 反向 影线 受控 读取 客观 执行 稳健 不 夸张 不 依赖 外部 组件 不 使用 马丁策略 不 使用 网格策略 为什么 选择 FORCE CANDLE PRO 它 寻找 价格 能量 在 单根 强势 蜡烛 中 集中的 时刻 当 这种 情况 出现 时 延续 概率 往往 提升 机器人 衡量 实体 强度 与 ATR 的 关系 评估 实体 与 全程 的 比例 并 检查 反向 影线 是否 受控 你 也 可以 启用 近期 高点 或 低点 的 突破 确认 结果 是 更 干净 的 入场 有 背景 有 逻辑 专注 捕捉 走势 的 主动 段 适用 人群 希望 入场 清晰 降低 噪音 的 交易者 偏好 轻量 实用 且 无 外部 库 依赖 的 EA 的 交易者 希望 快速 配置 使用 点 位 止损 和 止盈 的 交易者 追求 执行 一致 且 风险 控制 简洁 的 交易者 本 EA 的 与众不同 之处 每 根 蜡烛 一次 决策 避免 在 蜡烛
CodEx
Anton Gorin
4.17 (6)
专家
Operation of the CodEx Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[10
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
专家
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
专家
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
专家
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
MACD Trader FREE MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
4 (1)
专家
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The paid version is available here . The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are ad
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
RenkoExpert
Andrey Goida
3.8 (5)
专家
Renko Expert Advisor based on Renko bar simulation.    The EA has two options for building Renko bars. Classic and ATR. In the classic version, renko bars are marked with areas on the main chart; in the ATR version, renko bars are modeled and drawn in the indicator window. Modeling renko bars inside the EA allows you to optimize the robot better than drawing renko bars offline.   Our new product based on artificial intelligence   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127820   Telegramm channel
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
专家
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
专家
AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 是一款自动化智能顾问，旨在分析市场状况并基于算法逻辑执行交易。该系统利用多层分析框架来评估价格走势、交易量和市场情绪，无需人工干预。 实时监控（+ 3个月）    || 聊天群组    系统架构 EA 集成了专门的处理模块来处理不同的市场方面： 实时价格走势和交易量分析 新闻情绪和经济日历整合 技术指标综合 风险评估和波动性预测 支撑位和阻力位映射 交易策略 该系统通过根据账户净值和当前市场状况自动调整交易规模来管理持仓。它采用动态止损机制和获利策略来维持风险参数。只有当多个分析模块对市场方向达成一致时才会执行交易。 主要特点 基于账户净值的自动持仓规模计算。 具有经济新闻过滤的市场分析。 动态利润目标和止损调整。 周末持仓保护功能。 多时间框架分析。 推荐货币对 该系统针对具有足够波动性的货币对进行了优化，包括： 主要货币对和交叉盘： GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY 贵金属： XAUUSD（黄金） 账户建议 保守型： 最低余额 $500（建议 $1,000） 时间框架 H
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
专家
价格: 606$ -> 808$ 操作手册:  Manual ENEA mt5 – 状态切换 + GPT5 与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) ENEA mt5 是一款先进的全自动交易算法，将人工智能（ChatGPT-5）的强大能力与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 的精确统计分析相结合。它能够实时监控市场，即使是复杂且难以察觉的市场状态（状态模式）也能识别，并根据当前市场情况动态调整交易策略。目标非常明确：在每一种市场阶段 - 无论是趋势、震荡还是高波动 - 都部署最佳交易逻辑，以充分利用机会并有效控制风险。 主要功能： 实时状态检测 ：趋势、震荡、波动和平稳阶段 动态策略切换   取决于市场状态 AI 模型 GPT5   (HMM) 从历史数据中进行无监督学习 自动启用 TP 和 SL 调整 支持 M30 时间周期，基于 XAUUSD 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 如何工作？ 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 是一种统计模型，假设系统（例如金融市场）在不可见（隐藏）的状态之间变化。 这些状态（如上升趋势、下降趋势）不可直接观察，但会影响可测量的变量，例如价格、成交量或波动率。 HMM 使
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
专家
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 我们有史以来最先进的 EA 版本，完全重构，集成了 人工智能决策 、 多AI投票 和 动态交易逻辑 。 现在它不仅适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） M1，还全面支持 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD ，具有高频入场、智能风险管理和完全适应性。 该 EA 结合了通过 OpenRouter 连接的免费AI 与高级过滤器，可在任何市场条件下实现精准交易。 交互式手册 V10.1 和预设: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公开频道 (含实时信号):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 主要升级: BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 在 V10.1 中，EA 不再局限于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它现在提供 对 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 ，包括预设、优化的手数管理和基于 AI 的决策逻辑。 这使得交易加密货币对时，可以享受与黄金相同的高级功能：多AI投票、动态风险管理
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易  XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能
筛选:
Kimi Kuckella
23
Kimi Kuckella 2025.11.30 20:13 
 

Habe den EA seit letzter Woche... der EA läuft super und ich konnte schon sehr saubere Trades mitnehmen. Der Support ist super, egal was für anliegend man hat es wird einem schnell und gut geholfen. Meinerseits eine klare weiterempfehlung.

58583950
24
58583950 2025.11.29 18:03 
 

Hab den EA seit ein paar Tagen laufen und schon einige TP´s mitgenommen, Support ist auch gut.

回复评论