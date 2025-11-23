BinLucaFx Breakout EA

🔹 Short Description A Strategy Designed to Last. No Grid. No Martingale. No Averaging. Prop Firm Compatible.



The strategy uses a unique limit-based daily breakout model (Buy Limits & Sell Limits) which has shown proven profitability in extensive in-sample and out-of-sample backtests.

Ideal for traders seeking a structured, rule-based, and non-martingale EA specifically optimized for index trading.

Timeframe: Daily (D1) — all decisions are based on daily candle data.

Instrument: NAS100 / US100 / NQ (depending on broker symbol).

Core Idea

Instead of entering breakouts using market orders, the EA places Buy-Limit and Sell-Limit orders around predefined breakout zones (such as daily highs/lows or consolidation ranges).

This achieves:

✔ Better entry prices

✔ Reduced slippage during volatile sessions

✔ Fewer fake breakout entries

✔ More stable and controlled execution

The entire concept — limit execution combined with filters and structured risk management — is a proprietary design not publicly published anywhere else.

1. Breakout Structure Detection

The EA identifies a daily breakout structure based on either:

• the high/low of the last X days

• a consolidation range

• or a custom-defined zone (fully configurable)

2. Placement of Limit Orders

After the daily structure is identified:

Buy-Limit: placed below the breakout level (customizable by percentage, points, or pips).

Sell-Limit: placed above the breakout level symmetrically.

This approach captures retracements toward the breakout, aiming for premium entry pricing.

3. Order Management

Once a limit order is triggered:

Stop-Loss (SL) is placed automatically.

Take-Profit (TP) is applied using: a fixed Risk-Reward (e.g., 1:2), or a multi-target exit (partial TP at 1:1 and final TP at 1:2)



4. Trailing / Break-Even Handling

Optional and configurable:

Trailing Stop activates after reaching a defined profit level.

Break-Even adjustment can be triggered at a chosen RR stage.

5. Position Sizing / Money Management

Two modes:

Fixed Lot Mode

Risk-Percentage Mode (e.g., 1% per trade based on SL distance)

Lot calculation is fully automatic.

6. Safety & Control Filters

The EA includes several protective mechanisms:

Maximum open trades limit

Daily max drawdown limit

Spread protection

Time window filter

Optional news filter (if data feed is available)

No trading in abnormal volatility conditions

Fully optimized for NAS100 market behavior

Limit-based entries → low slippage & higher entry quality

Multiple filter systems (Trend via EMA, Range, Volume, Spread, Time)

Fully adjustable SL/TP or RR-based logic

Optional trailing stop + break-even system

Fixed lots or %-risk money management

Drawdown and execution safety layers

Backtest-friendly → stable modeling even with real spreads/slippage

Complete customization via inputs

Clean chart visualization with trade labels and logs

Symbol: NAS100 (adjust depending on broker symbol)

Timeframe: Any, logic runs internally on Daily

Example setup:

Risk Percent: 1%

TP/RR: 1:2 (120 points target for NAS100)

MaxOpenTrades: 1

Trailing Stop: Optional (start after reaching partial TP or break-even)

These are starting points — users should forward-test and optimize for their broker.

ECN/STP broker with low NAS100 spreads

Leverage: 1:50 – 1:200 recommended

Minimum capital: $100+ (depending on chosen risk)

VPS with low latency to broker server highly recommended

Check point value scaling (broker-dependent NAS100 tick size)

Past performance or backtest results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Trading involves risk, and users should only invest capital they can afford to lose.

The developer is not responsible for financial losses or misconfiguration of the EA.

All users must perform their own due diligence before using the product in live trading.