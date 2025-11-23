Symbol: NAS100 / US100 / NQ

Timeframes: H1 – M15

Retail accounts supported: Yes

Minimum deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)

Broker compatibility: All brokers (2- or 3-digit pricing, any symbol name, any GMT)

Preset required: No

Overview

The Breakout NAS100 EA trades the NASDAQ 100 index using a breakout-based strategy on the Daily (D1) timeframe.

It identifies key price zones such as:

Daily High

Daily Low

Consolidation areas

Instead of market entries, the EA places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders around these zones to achieve more precise entries and reduce slippage.

This approach aims to reduce false breakouts and improve stability during trending phases in high-volatility conditions.

Key Features

1. Limit-Based Breakout Strategy

No market chasing

Entries after confirmed breakouts

Reduced volatility impact during US session open

2. Intelligent Filters

EMA trend filter

Minimum distance from high/low zones

Spread filter before order placement

Volume and range filter

Time-based trading filter

3. Flexible Money Management

Fixed lot or RiskPercent mode

Automatic lot calculation

Fixed SL/TP or Risk-to-Reward (e.g., 1:2)

Optional trailing stop with break-even

4. Safety and Stability

Daily drawdown limit

Daily trade limit

No grid

No martingale

No recovery systems

5. Customization and Usability

Fully adjustable input parameters

Backtest-friendly logic

Chart labels for Entry, SL and TP

Clean logging

Project Goal

This EA focuses on:

Stability

Risk control

Long-term sustainability

It does not aim for unrealistic account growth.

The strategy is designed for traders who prefer structured, transparent and logic-based trading.

Recommended Starting Settings

These settings are intended as a starting point and should be optimized by the user:

Risk-to-Reward / TP: 1:2 or Multi-TP

LotMode: RiskPercent at 1%

Trailing stop: Enabled

Symbol: NAS100 (check broker symbol name)

Broker and Environment Recommendations

ECN/STP broker with tight NAS100 spreads

Low-latency VPS recommended

Leverage: 1:50 to 1:200

Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (depending on risk settings)

Check broker-specific tick size for indices

Transparency

The EA follows strict quality principles:

No grid or martingale

No curve-fitted backtests

No manipulated results

No misleading profit claims

Realistic behavior in volatile markets

Updates are documented, and user feedback is welcomed for continuous improvement.

Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment.

Use this EA only with funds you can afford to lose.

Users are responsible for proper testing, including backtesting and forward testing.

The developer assumes no liability for trading losses.