Max Man – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

Max Man is a professional trading system specifically designed for gold and optimized to operate with high accuracy on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). The system relies on smart price-action logic and advanced trade management to deliver strong performance with minimal risk.

✔ Strong and Stable Performance

A high win rate based on real market conditions.

Backtest results for the current year show exceptional performance, achieving 200% growth (2× the account balance).

An extremely low drawdown of just 5%, making it suitable for both conservative and aggressive traders.

✔ Key Features

• Optimized exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) to ensure maximum accuracy.

• Pure price-action engine with no unnecessary indicators.

• Robust and calculated risk-management system.

• Fully compatible with ECN accounts and low-spread brokers.

• Easy to test and deploy without complex settings.

✔ Who is this EA for?

Perfect for traders looking for:

• Long-term stable results

• Low drawdown

• Verified performance based on real data

• Fast and precise trading on the M5 timeframe