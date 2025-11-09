Logisticia
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yvan Musatov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic
Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the current order series and preparing a new one once reversal conditions are confirmed.
Logistician integrates its own overbought/oversold signal model and makes decisions only when multiple internal filters are aligned.Buy entries are triggered when the signal first moves below a defined threshold and then rises above it — only if confirmed by the main logic system.Sell entries work similarly, with the signal exceeding a threshold and then dropping back — again, only if allowed by core signal conditions.The EA features real and virtual stop-loss/take-profit, built-in trailing, and robust error-handling routines for stable operation.
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Recommended capital: $3000 or more
- Supported symbols: All major Forex pairs
- Working timeframe: H1
- Recommended leverage: 1:100
1. Core Logic Settings
- LogisticLength – number of bars used for base analysis
- LogisticDeviation – defines corridor width for signal sensitivity
- LogisticCorrection – correction level before triggering a new order series
2. Grid Settings
- Orders – max number of orders per series
- OrderMinimalStep – minimum distance between grid levels
- LotExponent – exponential coefficient for dynamic lot sizing
3. Money Management
- FixLot – fixed trading volume (used if money management is disabled)
- MoneyManagement – auto lot calculation based on deposit
- (e.g., 1000 = 0.1 lots per $1000 balance)
4. Risk Control and Trailing
- StopLoss / TakeProfit – real SL/TP levels
- VirtualStopLoss / VirtualTakeProfit – hidden SL/TP managed internally
- TrailingStart / TrailingStop – trailing configuration for live trades
5. Technical Configuration
- Magic – unique identifier to distinguish EA orders
- SetupFilling (for MT5) – order filling type (e.g., FOK, IOC)
Indicator-free decision-making based entirely on raw price behaviorAccurate entry timing through multi-level signal validationSupports virtual targets, making the strategy invisible to the brokerAdapts order behavior dynamically to market trend strengthTransparent logic and easy parameter structure for fast optimization
It is strongly recommended to run a backtest in the Strategy Tester and optimize key settings for your broker and trading conditions before using the EA on a live account.