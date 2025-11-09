Logisticia

Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the current order series and preparing a new one once reversal conditions are confirmed.

Trading Logic

Logistician integrates its own overbought/oversold signal model and makes decisions only when multiple internal filters are aligned.

Buy entries are triggered when the signal first moves below a defined threshold and then rises above it — only if confirmed by the main logic system.

Sell entries work similarly, with the signal exceeding a threshold and then dropping back — again, only if allowed by core signal conditions.

The EA features real and virtual stop-loss/take-profit, built-in trailing, and robust error-handling routines for stable operation.