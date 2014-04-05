Trade Vision Panel

Overview:

Trade Vision Panel is a premium, lightweight trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 designed to display your key trading information directly on the chart.
It combines performance analytics, open-position monitoring, and a real-time news filter — all in one smart, elegant interface.
Perfect for traders who want to see everything that matters without switching screens.

 Key Features:

- Displays open positions with symbol, lot size, profit, SL/TP.
- Shows performance over 1 day / 7 days / 30 days — including profit, trade count, and profit factor.
- Built-in economic news filter (by keyword, currency, and priority).
- Customizable appearance – background color, font color, and section visibility.
- Lightweight design – zero CPU load and no trading operations.
- Compatible with all brokers and all timeframes.

 News Filter Highlights:

  • Filter news by impact (High / Medium / All).

  • Select which currencies to include (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR, JPY).

  • Define keyword filters (e.g., NFP, GDP, PMI).

  • Displays the upcoming events for the next X days (customizable).

 Panel Appearance:

  • Background and text colors are fully adjustable.

  • Automatically resizes based on content.

  • Optimized for both light and dark chart themes.

 Important:

  • This indicator does not open, close, or modify trades.

  • It is designed as an informational tool only.

  • Works perfectly with other Expert Advisors or indicators.

Recommended Use:

Ideal for traders who want to monitor account performance and stay informed about major news events without leaving the chart.

 Final Note

Trade Vision Panel is part of the BENALI Trading Tools suite — a collection of professional utilities designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and performance.
Upgrade your charts. Simplify your workflow. Trade smarter with Trade Vision Panel.


おすすめのプロダクト
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
インディケータ
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
インディケータ
Weis Wave Scouterは、MetaTrader 5向けに開発された革新的なインジケーターであり、WyckoffメソッドとVSA（Volume Spread Analysis）の確立された原則を組み合わせています。精度と深みを求めるトレーダー向けに設計され、累積ボリューム波の分析を通じて市場を戦略的に読み取り、トレンドの反転ポイントや継続ポイントを特定する支援を行います。 Weis Wave Scouterは、クラシック、ナイトビジョン、オーシャンブリーズといったカスタマイズ可能なカラーテーマで、上昇波と下降波を色分けしたヒストグラムで明瞭に表示します。主な機能には、ボリュームピークの検出、低アクティビティゾーン（DeadZone）の識別、およびボリュームベースの波の反転に関するカスタマイズ可能なアラートが含まれます。また、エフォート対リザルト分析、因果関係、需給バランスといったWyckoffおよびVSA理論の基本概念をサポートしています。Brick Size、Volume Scale Factor、Pivot Lookbackといったパラメータで柔軟に調整でき、あらゆるスタ
Scalping Entry Points MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
エキスパート
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
インディケータ
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
インディケータ
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator brings professional‐grade, pattern‐based signals to your MT5 charts in a single, easy-to-use tool. Advantages & Key Benefits •   Clear, Actionable Signals Automatically plots buy/sell arrows when your custom Spirol pattern completes on a closed bar—no guessing whether a signal is valid. •   Built-In Trend Filter •   Automatic Reference Levels Draws Retracement lines  for quick visual pullback targets. •   Real-Time Alerts Popup alerts in MT5 plus mobile push noti
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
エキスパート
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
VeMAs mt5
Roman Kuleshov
インディケータ
VeMAs インジケータは、出来高動態と市場構造を分析することにより、あなたの取引戦略を強化するために設計された革新的な取引ツールです。 あなたが初心者であろうと経験豊富なトレーダーであろうと、VeMAs はあなたに優位性を与えます。 インジケーター VeMAs が 50 $ ドルで入手可能。オリジナル価格 299 $ を期間限定でご提供。 購入後、私に連絡して、個人的なボーナスを入手してください！ VeMAs インジケータをマルチタイムフレームにするクールなユーティリティ（ VeMAs ユーティリティ MTF ）を無料で入手できます！ Version MT4 Here are some blogs on the VeMAs indicator 市場の出来高と構造は、注視すべき数少ない主要な事柄である。 VeMAsは、出来高の変化と価格の動きを評価するために高度なアルゴリズムを使用しています。正確性と効率性を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 このインディケータは、資産の出来高の値動きを分析し、理想的なエントリーポイントを特定します。 正確なエントリーポイントにより
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
インディケータ
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
インディケータ
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
インディケータ
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Orderblocks ICT Levels
Philip Esterhuizen
インディケータ
ICT Order Blocks Premium Indicator Professional Market Structure Analysis Based on ICT Methodology OrderBlocks ICT   is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies high-probability trading zones based on the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This professional-grade indicator detects key market turning points using institutional order block analysis, revealing where smart money is likely accumulating positions. Key Features: Smart Filtering Technology : Eliminates weak and insignific
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
インディケータ
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
GER40 Scalper Signal Pro
Yusuke Matsuya
インディケータ
GER40 Scalper Signal Pro — ドイツ株指数専用スキャルピングシグナル GER40 Scalper Signal Pro は、ドイツ株指数（GER40 / DAX40）の M1 スキャルピング専用に設計された高精度インジケーターです。 ロンドン市場・欧州時間の爆発的な値動きをリアルタイムで捉え、市場ノイズを最小限に抑えることで、直感的かつ安定したトレード判断をサポートします。 主な特徴 GER40専用ロジック – 欧州インデックスの特性に最適化 初動キャッチ能力強化 – M1スキャルピングに特化 明確な矢印サイン – 直感的に理解できるシンプル設計 リアルタイムアラート搭載 – サウンド / ポップアップ / プッシュ通知対応 短期トレード対応 – 推奨時間足 M1（スキャルピング特化）、M5でデイトレにも活用可能 高精度フィルタリング – ダマシ削減により実戦向きのシグナルを提供 なぜ GER40 Scalper Signal Pro なのか？ GER40 はヨーロッパを代表する株価指数。 特に欧州時間の立ち上がりでは爆
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
インディケータ
Highly configurable MFI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: MFI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for MFI. MFI Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
インディケータ
インジケーターについて このインジケーターは、金融商品の終値に対するモンテカルロシミュレーションに基づいています。モンテカルロ法とは、以前の観測結果に基づくランダムな数値を使用して、さまざまな結果の確率をモデル化するための統計的手法です。 どのように機能しますか？ このインジケーターは、歴史的データに基づき、時間の経過とともにランダムに価格が変動する複数の価格シナリオを生成します。各シミュレーション試行は、 終値 の変動を考慮するためのランダム変数を使用し、与えられた期間における将来の市場変動を効果的に模倣します。 モンテカルロシミュレーションの利点 - モンテカルロシミュレーションは、複数の将来のシナリオに対して戦略をテストすることで、さまざまなトレード戦略のリスクを分析するのに役立ちます。 - 稀な極端なイベント（テールリスク）を含むさまざまな市場状況で戦略のパフォーマンスを把握することができます。 - 単一の予測に依存するのではなく、モンテカルロ法は関連する確率を伴う潜在的な結果の範囲を提供します。これにより、利益や損失の可能性を理解するのに役立ちます。 モンテカルロ法は、
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
インディケータ
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
インディケータ
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
インディケータ
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます。通貨強度のライン
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
インディケータ
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
インディケータ
説明 ICSM（Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper）は、価格の動きを分析し、有効なインパルス、修正、およびSCOB（Single Candle Order Block）を識別するインジケーターです。柔軟性があり、情報量が多く、使いやすく、最も流動性の高い関心領域に対するトレーダーの認識を大幅に向上させるため、あらゆるタイプのテクニカル分析で使用できる強力なツールです。 設定 一般 | ビジュアル カラーテーマ — ICSMのカラーテーマを定義します。 SCOB | ビジュアル SCOBを表示 — SCOBを有効/無効にします； SCOBをマークする — SCOB表現のスタイルオプションのリストを表します； SCOB色 — SCOBの色を定義します； ICM | ビジュアル ICMラインを表示 — ICM（Impulse-Correction Mapper）ラインを有効/無効にします； ICトレンドを表示 — チャートの下部にある色付きの仕切りを通じてインパルス-修正トレンドの視覚化を有効/無効にします； ライン色 — ICMラインの色
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケータは、独自の機能と秘密の数式を組み込んだ、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の通貨ペアのアラートを表示します。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に把握することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください! 新しい基本的なアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速のスピードを測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアにすれば、利益を生む可能性のある取引を特定することができるのです。 通貨の勢いを示す縦の線と矢印は、あなたの取引の指針となるでしょう。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチ23レベルはアラートトリガーとして使用され、市場の動きに適応します。もしインパルスが黄色のトリガーラインに当たった場
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
インディケータ
ロシア語の説明書 /  英語の 説明書 /  MT4バージョン 主な機能: 売り手と買い手のアクティブなゾーンを表示します。 このインジケーターは、買いと売りの適切な最初のインパルスレベル／ゾーンをすべて表示します。これらのレベル／ゾーンがアクティブになると、エントリーポイントの探索が始まり、レベルの色が変わり、特定の色で塗りつぶされます。状況をより直感的に把握できるように、矢印も表示されます。 LOGIC AI - テンプレートをアクティブ化するときにエントリポイントを検索するためのゾーン（円）の表示 視認性を向上させるため、人工知能を用いて進入ポイントを探索したゾーンを表示する機能が追加されました。 より高い時間枠からのレベル/ゾーンの表示（MTFモード） より長い時間間隔でレベル／ゾーンを表示する機能を追加しました。また、インジケーターに自動トレンド検出機能（   TPSproTREND PRO   ）を実装しました。 取引のための個別の専門的なステップバイステップのアルゴリズム このアルゴリズムは、トレンドの方向と逆方向の両方でデイトレードを行うために設計されています。有効な
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
作者のその他のプロダクト
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
ユーティリティ
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful, please support the work by leaving a comment or rating. Your feedback motivates further development! The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key F
FREE
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
ユーティリティ
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
Gold Strike EA – Precision Engine for Gold Markets Gold Strike EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD, engineered to operate with discipline and precision in high-volatility environments. It applies a refined breakout logic around key price levels, combined with intelligent risk and capital management, to engage the market only when conditions align. The system operates within optimized trading windows, avoiding market noise while protecting profits through dy
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
RSI Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel. With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual. Key Advantages Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes A
Deal Tracker Dashboard
Abderrahmane Benali
インディケータ
Deal Tracker Dashboard – Visual Trade Performance Analyzer A professional trade analysis dashboard designed to visualize and evaluate your real trading performance directly on the chart. Deal Tracker Dashboard displays closed trades at their exact price levels and provides smart performance statistics to help you understand results with clarity and precision. Key Highlights: Visual tracking of closed trades on chart Smart performance statistics panel Clear profit & loss visualization Fully custo
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信