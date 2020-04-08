Trade Vision Panel

Overview:

Trade Vision Panel is a premium, lightweight trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 designed to display your key trading information directly on the chart.
It combines performance analytics, open-position monitoring, and a real-time news filter — all in one smart, elegant interface.
Perfect for traders who want to see everything that matters without switching screens.

 Key Features:

- Displays open positions with symbol, lot size, profit, SL/TP.
- Shows performance over 1 day / 7 days / 30 days — including profit, trade count, and profit factor.
- Built-in economic news filter (by keyword, currency, and priority).
- Customizable appearance – background color, font color, and section visibility.
- Lightweight design – zero CPU load and no trading operations.
- Compatible with all brokers and all timeframes.

 News Filter Highlights:

  • Filter news by impact (High / Medium / All).

  • Select which currencies to include (e.g., USD, GBP, EUR, JPY).

  • Define keyword filters (e.g., NFP, GDP, PMI).

  • Displays the upcoming events for the next X days (customizable).

 Panel Appearance:

  • Background and text colors are fully adjustable.

  • Automatically resizes based on content.

  • Optimized for both light and dark chart themes.

 Important:

  • This indicator does not open, close, or modify trades.

  • It is designed as an informational tool only.

  • Works perfectly with other Expert Advisors or indicators.

Recommended Use:

Ideal for traders who want to monitor account performance and stay informed about major news events without leaving the chart.

 Final Note

Trade Vision Panel is part of the BENALI Trading Tools suite — a collection of professional utilities designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and performance.
Upgrade your charts. Simplify your workflow. Trade smarter with Trade Vision Panel.


该产品的买家也购买
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful, please support the work by leaving a comment or rating. Your feedback motivates further development! The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key F
FREE
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
实用工具
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
实用工具
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
Gold Strike EA – Precision Engine for Gold Markets Gold Strike EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD, engineered to operate with discipline and precision in high-volatility environments. It applies a refined breakout logic around key price levels, combined with intelligent risk and capital management, to engage the market only when conditions align. The system operates within optimized trading windows, avoiding market noise while protecting profits through dy
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
RSI Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel. With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual. Key Advantages Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes A
Deal Tracker Dashboard
Abderrahmane Benali
指标
Deal Tracker Dashboard – Visual Trade Performance Analyzer A professional trade analysis dashboard designed to visualize and evaluate your real trading performance directly on the chart. Deal Tracker Dashboard displays closed trades at their exact price levels and provides smart performance statistics to help you understand results with clarity and precision. Key Highlights: Visual tracking of closed trades on chart Smart performance statistics panel Clear profit & loss visualization Fully custo
