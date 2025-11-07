Smart Exit Manager PRO

Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes.

💡 Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO.





Overview

Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart.

Perfect for traders managing multiple positions with different lot sizes and entry points—no more manual calculations required.

Key Features

Real-time automatic price calculation for target profit

Always-visible target line displayed on chart

Accounts for broker commissions automatically

Auto-close when target profit is reached

Mass close buttons (all positions, buy only, sell only, winners, losers)

Handles complex scenarios: hedges, grids, and varying lot sizes

Compact modern interface

PRO Version Benefits

✅ Unlimited live trading on all currency pairs

✅ Full support for Gold, indices, and forex markets

✅ No restrictions on account types (demo and live)

✅ Priority support and updates





Customizable Settings

Target profit amount (in account currency)

Commission per lot

Round-trip or one-way commission calculation

Target line color

Compatibility

Works with all MT5 brokers on all currency pairs, Gold, and indices for both demo and live accounts.

Input Parameters

Parameter

Default

Description

InpPanelX

20

Panel horizontal position (pixels from left edge)

InpPanelY

50

Panel vertical position (pixels from top edge)

InpTargetProfit

20.0

Desired net profit in account currency

InpCommissionPerLot

6.5

Broker commission charged per 1.0 lot

InpRoundTrip

true

Commission charged on both open and close (true/false)

InpTargetLineColor

DarkOrange

Color of target line displayed on chart



Test the FREE version on demo accounts first, then upgrade to PRO for unlimited live trading!