Smart Exit Manager PRO
- Experts
- Orwa Kerdiea
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes.
💡 Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO.
Overview
Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart.
Perfect for traders managing multiple positions with different lot sizes and entry points—no more manual calculations required.
Key Features
- Real-time automatic price calculation for target profit
- Always-visible target line displayed on chart
- Accounts for broker commissions automatically
- Auto-close when target profit is reached
- Mass close buttons (all positions, buy only, sell only, winners, losers)
- Handles complex scenarios: hedges, grids, and varying lot sizes
- Compact modern interface
PRO Version Benefits
✅ Unlimited live trading on all currency pairs
✅ Full support for Gold, indices, and forex markets
✅ No restrictions on account types (demo and live)
✅ Priority support and updates
Customizable Settings
- Target profit amount (in account currency)
- Commission per lot
- Round-trip or one-way commission calculation
- Target line color
Compatibility
Works with all MT5 brokers on all currency pairs, Gold, and indices for both demo and live accounts.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|InpPanelX
|20
|Panel horizontal position (pixels from left edge)
|InpPanelY
|50
|Panel vertical position (pixels from top edge)
|InpTargetProfit
|20.0
|Desired net profit in account currency
|InpCommissionPerLot
|6.5
|Broker commission charged per 1.0 lot
|InpRoundTrip
|true
|Commission charged on both open and close (true/false)
|InpTargetLineColor
|DarkOrange
|Color of target line displayed on chart
Test the FREE version on demo accounts first, then upgrade to PRO for unlimited live trading!