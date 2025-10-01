Trades Manager Pro – Only Sell is a professional trade management solution built exclusively for SELL trades, giving traders full automation of risk control and profit-taking with maximum precision on any symbol, pair, or instrument you apply it to. The EA calculates a risk-based stop loss once per trade, ensuring disciplined capital protection without unnecessary modifications. It supports up to three customizable partial take profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) to secure profits step by step, plus a final TP for full closure. An advanced trailing stop module activates only when profit reaches your chosen threshold, adjusting in precise steps to protect gains while maintaining a safe buffer from price action. A spread filter ensures safer operation during volatile market conditions, while an intelligent monitoring system prevents duplicate partial closures. The integrated GUI dashboard shows real-time statistics such as equity, balance, drawdown, spread, and open trades directly on your chart, giving you full transparency and control. Optimized for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and funded accounts, Trades Manager Pro – Only Sell works seamlessly on any forex pair, metals, indices, or crypto, so you can focus on spotting opportunities while it manages execution with consistency, speed, and accuracy.

