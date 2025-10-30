SMC Trend Momentum

The SMC Trend Momentum for MetaTrader 5 is a modern, separate-window momentum oscillator. It fuses Donchian positional bias with a ZigZag leg-normalization into a single, adaptively smoothed signal. A color-coded histogram with warning and first-warning states delivers clear regime/impulse reads, early heads-ups, and crisp zero-cross momentum triggers—suited for scalping, swing trading, and Index/FX setups.

🎃 Halloween Special: Only $35 ! (For a limited time only) 👻

Act now and secure the introductory advantage!