SMC Trend Momentum
- Indicateurs
- Mike Markgraf
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
SMC Trend Momentum
The SMC Trend Momentum for MetaTrader 5 is a modern, separate-window momentum oscillator. It fuses Donchian positional bias with a ZigZag leg-normalization into a single, adaptively smoothed signal. A color-coded histogram with warning and first-warning states delivers clear regime/impulse reads, early heads-ups, and crisp zero-cross momentum triggers—suited for scalping, swing trading, and Index/FX setups.
🎃 Halloween Special: Only $35 ! (For a limited time only) 👻
Act now and secure the introductory advantage!
Explore more:
- SMC Trend Momentum - https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/154093?source=Site
- SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line -https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/154097?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153273?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Trend Breakout – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153386?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153477?source=Site
- SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153486?source=Site
- SMC Donchian CandleBlend – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153501?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Suite – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153190?source=Site
- SMC Donchian Regime Breakout – https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153398?source=Site
- Half Life HoldTime - https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/153484?source=Site
Key features
- Fused bias oscillator (Donchian + ZigZag)
- Combines Donchian positional bias (distance to channel equilibrium) with ZigZag leg-normalization.
- Adjustable weighting (Bias/ZigZag) to match market conditions and trading style.
- Advanced, adaptive smoothing
- SMA, EMA, WMA, DoubleEMA, Kalman, and Hodrick–Prescott (HP).
- ATR-driven adaptive control tunes periods, HP lambda, and Kalman R in real time.
- Use smoothing independently for display and alerting.
- Visual scaling and soft clipping
- Modes: Clip, Raw, Window normalization; configurable window size.
- Optional soft clipping (Atan, SoftSign, Cubic) for clean, readable histograms.
- 7-state histogram with warning logic
- Neutral: DimGray
- Prewarn Buy: SpringGreen
- Strong Buy: Lime
- Prewarn Sell: Orange
- Strong Sell: Tomato
- First Prewarn (Up/Down): DeepSkyBlue
- Optional zero line and warn levels.
- HTF alignment via ZigZag gates
- Optional H1/H4 alignment (Any/All) to filter weak states and guide coloring.
- Preset profiles
- Scalper, Swing, Index, FX—apply sensible defaults; optionally auto-applied on init.
- Signals and alerts
- Zero-cross buy/sell signals (popup/push), “only current bar” option, debounce via min gap.
- Prewarn alerts (optionally down-only), on bar close or live, including first-prewarn tagging.
- Robust and reliable
- Defensive initialization, buffer resizing, ZigZag loading with fallbacks, stable warn/alert logic.
- Renders in a separate window; MT5 short name: “SMC Trend Momentum”.
How it works
- Donchian bias: Computes upper/lower bands and equilibrium; normalizes price distance to half-band width.
- ZigZag normalization: From the last two ZigZag pivots, converts current price location within the leg to a normalized signal.
- Blending & smoothing: Merges both components per weights and applies adaptive smoothing (SMA/EMA/WMA/DoubleEMA/Kalman/HP) driven by ATR.
- Visualization & alerts: Scales/soft-clips the signal, colors states (incl. pre/warn), and emits zero-cross and prewarn alerts. Optional H1/H4 ZigZag gates add directional alignment.
Disclaimer
This tool is for visualization and analysis only and does not constitute investment advice. Trading involves significant risk; loss of capital is possible. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk and seek independent advice if needed.