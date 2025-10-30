SMC Trend Momentum

SMC Trend Momentum 

SMC Trend Momentum is a momentum oscillator displayed in a separate window. It combines Donchian position bias with ZigZag leg normalization into one adaptively smoothed signal. A color‑coded histogram with prewarn and warn states supports visual assessment of direction and momentum changes. Optional higher‑timeframe alignment (H1/H4) can be used as a filter.

Features

  • Combined bias oscillator (Donchian + ZigZag)
    • Donchian position bias (distance from channel equilibrium)
    • ZigZag leg normalization (position within the latest leg span)
    • Adjustable weights for both components
  • Smoothing
    • Methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, DoubleEMA, Kalman, Hodrick–Prescott
    • ATR-driven adaptive smoothing (periods, HP Lambda, Kalman R)
    • Option to separate smoothing for display and alerts
  • Scaling and clipping
    • Modes: Clip, Raw, Window normalization (configurable window length)
    • Optional soft clipping: Atan, SoftSign, Cubic
  • Histogram states (color logic)
    • Neutral: DimGray
    • Prewarn Buy: SpringGreen
    • Strong Buy: Lime
    • Prewarn Sell: Orange
    • Strong Sell: Tomato
    • First Prewarn (Up/Down): DeepSkyBlue
    • Optional: zero line and warn levels
  • HTF alignment (ZigZag gates)
    • Optional H1/H4, mode Any/All
  • Presets
    • Scalper, Swing, Index, FX (preconfigured weights/smoothing), optional auto‑apply on init
  • Signals and alerts
    • Zero‑cross Buy/Sell (popup/push), “Only current bar” option, debounce via minimum gap
    • Prewarn alerts (optional Down only), on bar close or live; optional first‑prewarn marker

How it works (overview)

  1. Donchian bias: Calculates upper/lower Donchian boundaries and equilibrium; normalizes price distance to the band half.
  2. ZigZag normalization: Uses the last two ZigZag pivots to derive the relative position within the leg span.
  3. Blending and smoothing: Merges both components by configured weights and applies adaptive smoothing (optionally ATR‑driven).
  4. Visualization and alerts: Scales/clips the signal, applies color states, and triggers zero‑cross and prewarn alerts. Optional H1/H4 ZigZag gates can steer filtering and color logic.

Notes

  • On‑screen labels, input parameters, and screenshot captions are in English.
  • This tool is for visualization and analysis only and does not provide investment advice. Trading involves risks; losses are possible. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Parameters and on‑screen labels 

  • Mixing
    • BiasWeight (0..1)
    • ZigZagWeight (0..1)
  • Smoothing
    • SmoothingMethod: SMA | EMA | WMA | DoubleEMA | Kalman | HodrickPrescott
    • UseAdaptiveATR: true/false
    • ATRPeriod: integer
    • DisplaySmoothingSeparated: true/false
  • Scaling
    • ScaleMode: Clip | Raw | Window
    • WindowLength: integer
    • SoftClipping: Off | Atan | SoftSign | Cubic
  • Levels and colors
    • ShowZeroLine: true/false
    • WarnLevelUp / WarnLevelDown: double
    • Histogram states: Neutral, Prewarn Buy, Strong Buy, Prewarn Sell, Strong Sell, First Prewarn (Up/Down)
  • HTF alignment
    • HTF: Off | H1 | H4
    • GateMode: Any | All
  • Presets
    • PresetProfile: Off | Scalper | Swing | Index | FX
    • AutoApplyOnInit: true/false
  • Alerts
    • ZeroCrossAlert: On/Off
    • OnlyCurrentBar: On/Off
    • MinGapBars: integer
    • PrewarnAlert: Off | Both | DownOnly
    • EvaluateOnClose: On/Off
    • FirstPrewarnMarker: On/Off

Produtos recomendados
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
O KT Renko Patterns analisa o gráfico Renko tijolo por tijolo para identificar padrões gráficos conhecidos que são amplamente utilizados por traders em diversos mercados financeiros. Em comparação com gráficos baseados em tempo, os gráficos Renko tornam a identificação de padrões muito mais fácil e visualmente clara, graças à sua aparência limpa e objetiva. O KT Renko Patterns possui vários padrões Renko, muitos dos quais são explicados com profundidade no livro "Profitable Trading with Renko
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicadores
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
YF Bounce Zones
Peter Maggen
Indicadores
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 +++ Full License -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ XMAS SALE +++ Get this indicator for free when renting the Forecast System Full License  (one license for one account)   +++ Please
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicadores
Descrição :  estamos felizes em apresentar nosso novo indicador gratuito baseado em um dos indicadores profissionais e populares no mercado forex (PSAR) este indicador é uma nova modificação no indicador SAR parabólico original, no indicador pro SAR você pode ver o cruzamento entre os pontos e o gráfico de preços, este crossover não é sinal, mas fala sobre o potencial de fim de movimento, você pode começar a comprar pelo novo ponto azul e colocar o stop loss um atr antes do primeiro ponto azul
FREE
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicadores
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicadores
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicadores
ATREND: Como Funciona e Como Usá-lo #### Como Funciona O indicador "ATREND" para a plataforma MT5 é projetado para fornecer aos traders sinais robustos de compra e venda, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de análise técnica. Este indicador aproveita principalmente o Intervalo Verdadeiro Médio (ATR) para medir a volatilidade, juntamente com algoritmos de detecção de tendências para identificar possíveis movimentos de mercado. Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde especial.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicadores
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicadores
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.91 (79)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.56 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustentados por verdadeiro momentum. Este sistema   não tenta prever topos ou fundos . Ele
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avançado de indicador de scalping com múltiplos filtros SuperScalp Pro é um sistema avançado de indicador de scalping que combina o clássico Supertrend com múltiplos filtros inteligentes de confirmação. O indicador opera de forma eficiente em todos os timeframes de M1 a H4 e é especialmente adequado para XAUUSD, BTCUSD e principais pares Forex. Pode ser usado como sistema independente ou integrado de forma flexível a estratégias de trading existentes. O indicador integra
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicadores
Este indicador detecta reversões de preços em zigue-zague, usando apenas análise de ação de preços e um canal donchiano. Ele foi projetado especificamente para negociações de curto prazo, sem repintar ou retroceder. É uma ferramenta fantástica para traders astutos, com o objetivo de aumentar o tempo de suas operações. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Fornece valor em cada período de tempo Impleme
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicadores
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
Mais do autor
SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line is an MT5 indicator that draws a smoothed on-chart line and colors it in real time: lime for positive momentum, tomato for negative, derived from the “SMC Trend Momentum” subwindow oscillator. This gives you immediate momentum direction directly in the main chart. Note: You must purchase the “SMC Trend Momentum” to see the line. The SMC Trend Momentum Signal Line is and will remain free of charge for you. Key Features Colored On-Char
FREE
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter The SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trend indicator that colors candles according to multi-timeframe EMA bias and Keltner channel breakouts. The combination of trend and momentum logic enables fast, visual assessment of market conditions – perfect for both intraday and swing traders. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Assessment: Candle colors are based on EMA slope from two timeframes (e.g., H1/H4), instantly showing the curren
SMC Donchian Suite
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Suite The SMC Donchian Suite for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive, all-in-one indicator that combines the power of Donchian Channels, Anchored VWAP, and Visible Range Volume Profile (VRVP) to provide a complete and actionable view of the market. It's designed for traders who want to understand market structure, volume, and momentum in a single, integrated tool. Key Features: Multi-faceted Market Analysis: The indicator integrates three powerful analytical tools: Donchian Channels: T
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag This indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a comprehensive multi-timeframe trend analysis by fusing signals from the ZigZag indicator across three different timeframes (Entry, H1, and H4). It is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of trend alignment and potential entry points. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Combines ZigZag data from three user-defined timeframes (defaulting to M15, H1, and H4) to create a powerful, unified trend signal. Nor
SMC Donchian Trend Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Trend Breakout The SMC Donchian Trend Breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities. It combines the classic Donchian Channel with a sophisticated set of analytical tools to provide clear and actionable trading signals. Key Features: Advanced Breakout Detection: The indicator uses a 20-day Donchian Channel to identify potential breakouts. It signals a long entry when the price closes above the upper band and a sh
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Regime Breakout The SMC Donchian Regime Breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a comprehensive trading tool that combines a powerful set of analytical features to provide clear, actionable signals for breakout and mean-reversion strategies. It's designed to help you identify market regimes, trade with the dominant trend, and manage your risk effectively. Key Features: Multi-faceted Market Analysis: The indicator integrates several powerful analytical tools: Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) wi
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter The SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trend indicator that combines Donchian and Keltner channels with a multi-timeframe EMA bias. It delivers a clear, multi-dimensional view of market trends and precise trading signals – ideal for both intraday and swing traders. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Assessment: Candles are colored according to EMA bias from two timeframes (e.g., H1/H4), instantly showing the dominant ma
Half Life HoldTime
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
Half-Life HoldTime Spectral Compact Heatmap The Half-Life HoldTime Spectral Compact Heatmap indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides advanced analysis of suggested hold times for trades using AR(1) half-life estimation, spectral cycle fusion, and a confidence heatmap. This tool helps traders optimize their position management by visualizing the most probable hold durations and market regimes. Key Features: AR(1) Half-Life Estimation: Calculates the suggested hold time for a position using autoregres
SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals The SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals indicator for MetaTrader 5 offers a sophisticated and visually intuitive way to analyze market dynamics. It combines a multi-timeframe Donchian Premium/Discount overlay with a powerful theme engine and de-duplicated signal arrows, providing a comprehensive solution for discretionary traders. Note: This overlay uses external DKTB signals from the “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout” indicator to draw arrow signals. Without that indicat
SMC Donchian CandleBlend
Mike Markgraf
Indicadores
SMC Donchian CandleBlend The SMC Donchian CandleBlend for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful indicator that simplifies your chart analysis by coloring candles based on a fusion of signals from two powerful indicators: the "SMC Donchian Trend Breakout" and the "SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag". This provides a clear and immediate visual representation of market sentiment, helping you to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Fused Signal Logic: The indicator intelligently combines signals from t
Filtro:
InLogger
40
InLogger 2025.11.11 14:39 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Ilse.macket
14
Ilse.macket 2025.11.11 06:44 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário