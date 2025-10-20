SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter

Note: The indicator is free for a limited time.


Precise MTF bias + Keltner breakouts—clean candle coloring, optional Donchian/200-SMA filters, and EA-ready signal buffers.

SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter is a visual MT5 indicator that colors candles based on a multi‑timeframe EMA bias and highlights momentum breakouts using Keltner channels. You can optionally enable Donchian confirmation and a 200‑SMA trend filter to tighten entries and better filter ranging conditions. The goal is a clean, calm display—neutral/long/short candle colors, uncluttered charts (grid/volumes off), and transparent rules that support both intraday and swing setups.

Why this tool?

  • Clear candle colors on genuine impulse breakouts (not mere touches).
  • Multi-timeframe bias (H1/H4 by default) filters weak setups.
  • Optional Donchian confirmation on chart TF for cleaner momentum entries.
  • Optional 200-SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.
  • Close-bar alerts and push notifications; EA integration via two signal buffers.

How it works

  • Keltner channels on the fast TF (EMA center + ATR*multiplier).
  • Long when close breaks the upper band and both EMAs (Fast/Slow) are rising; Short vice versa.
  • Optional Donchian breakout confirmation at chart TF; optional 200-SMA trend filter.

Signals/Rules

  • Long: Close > Upper Keltner AND BiasUp (Fast & Slow EMAs rising).
  • Short: Close < Lower Keltner AND BiasDown (Fast & Slow EMAs falling).
  • Optional: Donchian confirm on chart TF; 200-SMA filter enforces above/below SMA 200.

Inputs (excerpt)

  • TF_Fast (H1), TF_Slow (H4): MTF bias.
  • EMA_Period, ATR_Period, KC_Mult: Keltner channel.
  • Donch_Period, Require_DonchianConfirm: Donchian confirmation.
  • Use_200SMA_Filter: Trend filter.
  • Alerts: EnableAlerts, EnablePush, AlertOnCloseBar.

Recommended use

  • Timeframes: M15–H1 (chart), MTF bias H1/H4 (defaults).
  • Assets: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD, indices (US500, GER40), USDJPY.
  • Combinations: Enable DonchianConfirm in ranges; enable 200-SMA filter in trends.

Compatibility & Installation

  • MT5 indicator. Install via Market, visible in Navigator; add by drag & drop or via iCustom.

Support & Updates

  • Support via MQL5 chat. Updates focus on stability and user feedback.

Disclaimer
Analysis tool only. No investment advice. Trading involves risk; losses may occur.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk; loss of capital is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.

Content is impersonal and does not consider individual circumstances. Seek independent professional advice if needed.

 


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt