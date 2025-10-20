Note: The indicator is free for a limited time.



Precise MTF bias + Keltner breakouts—clean candle coloring, optional Donchian/200-SMA filters, and EA-ready signal buffers.





SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Painter is a visual MT5 indicator that colors candles based on a multi‑timeframe EMA bias and highlights momentum breakouts using Keltner channels. You can optionally enable Donchian confirmation and a 200‑SMA trend filter to tighten entries and better filter ranging conditions. The goal is a clean, calm display—neutral/long/short candle colors, uncluttered charts (grid/volumes off), and transparent rules that support both intraday and swing setups.

Why this tool?

Clear candle colors on genuine impulse breakouts (not mere touches).

Multi-timeframe bias (H1/H4 by default) filters weak setups.

Optional Donchian confirmation on chart TF for cleaner momentum entries.

Optional 200-SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades.

Close-bar alerts and push notifications; EA integration via two signal buffers.

How it works

Keltner channels on the fast TF (EMA center + ATR*multiplier).

Long when close breaks the upper band and both EMAs (Fast/Slow) are rising; Short vice versa.

Optional Donchian breakout confirmation at chart TF; optional 200-SMA trend filter.



Signals/Rules

Long: Close > Upper Keltner AND BiasUp (Fast & Slow EMAs rising).

Short: Close < Lower Keltner AND BiasDown (Fast & Slow EMAs falling).

Optional: Donchian confirm on chart TF; 200-SMA filter enforces above/below SMA 200.

Inputs (excerpt)

TF_Fast (H1), TF_Slow (H4): MTF bias.

EMA_Period, ATR_Period, KC_Mult: Keltner channel.

Donch_Period, Require_DonchianConfirm: Donchian confirmation.

Use_200SMA_Filter: Trend filter.

Alerts: EnableAlerts, EnablePush, AlertOnCloseBar.

Recommended use

Timeframes: M15–H1 (chart), MTF bias H1/H4 (defaults).

Assets: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), XAUUSD, indices (US500, GER40), USDJPY.

Combinations: Enable DonchianConfirm in ranges; enable 200-SMA filter in trends.

Compatibility & Installation

MT5 indicator. Install via Market, visible in Navigator; add by drag & drop or via iCustom.

Support & Updates

Support via MQL5 chat. Updates focus on stability and user feedback.

Disclaimer

Analysis tool only. No investment advice. Trading involves risk; losses may occur.



Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risk; loss of capital is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.