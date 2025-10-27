SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag

SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag 

Dual-path Donchian/ZigZag signals: Zero-cross for early entries, Warn-level for strong trend phases.

Why this tool?

  • Dual signal path: Zero-cross + Warn-level triggers.
  • Multi-timeframe consensus coloring/gating (Entry/H1/H4).
  • History-safe alerts to avoid initial-load noise.
  • Visual scaling + soft clipping for stable, readable histograms.
  • Prewarn tiers to prepare for potential breakouts.
  • Clean chart defaults (grid/volumes off) for presentation.

How it works
 The indicator normalizes price relative to recent ZigZag legs and renders a histogram around the zero line. Color tiers and signals combine direction alignment with two triggers: Zero-cross and Warn-level. Prewarn zones highlight early momentum; strong zones mark confirmed dynamics.

Signals/Rules

  • Long: crossing from ≤0 to >0 or entering ≥+Warn-level; Short analog for <0 / ≤−Warn-level.
  • Prewarn: reaching a fraction of the warn level, color-coded.
  • Gating: HTF Any/All alignment for strong colors; optional weak coloring by consensus direction.
  • Alerts: once-per-bar, optional current-bar-only, min seconds gap, push/pop configurable.

Inputs (excerpt)

  • Entry/H1/H4 ZigZag depth/deviation/backstep; TFs M15/H1/H4.
  • VisualScale: Raw/Clip/Window; SoftClip: Atan/SoftSign/Cubic; Warn-level/Prewarn fraction/colors.
  • Alignment/Consensus settings.
  • Alerts and history suppression.

Recommended use

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD; TFs: M15.
  • Combine Warn-level with Any/All alignment to suit your entry preference.
  • Use Prewarn tiers to plan breakout trades.

Compatibility & Installation

  • MT5; add via Navigator (Market or local). 

Support & Updates

  • Preferred via MQL5 chat; periodic refinements to inputs/signals.

  Disclaimer

  • Educational only; not investment advice; trading carries risk.
  • Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
  • This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
  • The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.


